  • "That's a pretty s**t job": Oscar Piastri's rant against teammate Lando Norris after the McLaren duo made contact in the race

By Samyak Sharma
Published Oct 06, 2025 12:24 GMT
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri after the Singapore Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Oscar Piastri was left unimpressed after Lando Norris made an aggressive move on him on Lap 1 of the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday, leading to an angry rant from the Aussie driver. Norris had started the race behind his teammate but barged his way ahead on Turn 3, getting into P3.

Lando Norris made an aggressive but brilliant start to the Singapore GP, as he made his way past both Kimi Antonelli and Oscar Piastri at Turn 3 on the first lap of the race after having started from fifth. The Briton was also lucky as he made contact with the back of Max Verstappen's Red Bull while making his move, and also collided with his teammate in the process.

Piastri was not happy with Norris' move and made a sarcastic comment claiming that his actions weren't "very teamlike." He then demanded that the McLaren team take action by letting him take the position back.

The Papaya team made the decision as they told the 24-year-old that they would not make any such calls, as Norris had to avoid colliding with Verstappen ahead of him, leading to the move. Piastri then went into a rant over the team radio, saying:

"Mate, that's not fair. I'm sorry but that's not fair," said Piastri.
"Yeah but if he has to avoid another car by crashing into his teammate then that's a pretty s**t job of avoiding," he added.
Lando Norris ended up third in the Singapore GP after a battle with Max Verstappen, which saw the Dutchman just about hold onto his P2 spot. Oscar Piastri was unable to match his teammate's pace throughout the race and finished fourth. This meant that Piastri now leads the world drivers' championship by just 22 points with six rounds remaining.

Contact with teammate "never ideal," claims Oscar Piastri after the Singapore GP

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri after the Singapore Grand Prix - Source: Getty

When asked about the Lap 1 incident with Lando Norris after the Singapore GP, Oscar Piastri claimed that contact with a teammate was "never ideal." The championship leader chose not to make any further comments about the incident.

Speaking about the accident in the media after the race, Piastri said, via Formula1.com:

"I need to go and look at it. Obviously there was contact, which is never ideal, but I’ll go and have a look at the replays."

Piastri also reflected on the McLaren team's efforts in 2025, as the Woking-based outfit secured the 2025 constructors' title at Singapore on Sunday.

"I’m obviously very proud of the whole team. This is one of the two objectives we set out to achieve every year, so to achieve it with this many races to go is very, very impressive," said Piastri.

McLaren has claimed the constructors' title with six rounds of the 2025 season still to go. But the matter of the drivers' title is still undecided, with Piastri and Norris now separated by just 22 points in the standings. Max Verstappen, who took another six points out of Piastri's lead on Sunday, is also not out of contention yet.

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
