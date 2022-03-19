"That's not my psyche" - Lewis Hamilton does not have revenge on his mind going into 2022 F1 season

Lewis Hamilton believes vengeance is not one of his virtues in terms of approaching the 2022 F1 season, despite the disappointment from last year. The Briton revealed he plans to approach the season by trying to deliver his personal best and raise his own game in terms of driving.

On being asked if he seeks revenge for the 2021 campaign and if it will reflect on his approach in 2022, Hamilton said:

“No. That's not my psyche. That is not how I am approaching the season. I am just approaching the season trying to be the best I can be. I wanna see if there is a way if I can somehow raise my game, drive at least how it was at the end of last season and just that collaboration with the team.”

Many in the paddock have suggested that the Briton will drive with rage and anger in 2022 as a result of his disappointment in the previous season.

Speaking at the FIA Drivers’ Press Conference ahead of the Bahrain GP, the Briton, however, revealed that being vengeful was not the psychological approach he was taking for the season ahead. The seven-time world champion believes in raising his own bar in terms of driving and wishes to perform the way he did towards the end of the 2021 season.

Lewis Hamilton @LewisHamilton 🏾 #teamlh So much has gone into getting back and being here both physically and spiritually. Me and the team @MercedesAMGF1 put in a lot of hard work and long hours, and we’re going to give it everything we can for you guys. Keep the positivity coming So much has gone into getting back and being here both physically and spiritually. Me and the team @MercedesAMGF1 put in a lot of hard work and long hours, and we’re going to give it everything we can for you guys. Keep the positivity coming 🙏🏾 #teamlh https://t.co/hsdxC4in0h

Looking ahead to the 2022 season, the Briton explained his approach and said:

“There is going to be lots and lots of hurdles along the way, but I love that and yeah I don’t have that viewpoint. Just trying to be the best driver I can be this year.”

The Mercedes champion has often liked challenges and it is the same for 2022 where he believes there will be obstacles for him and his team. Having admitted in the past that the team has been struggling, Lewis Hamilton said that, despite the struggles, he looks forward to overcoming the obstacles and challenges.

Lewis Hamilton believes there is still a lot of work to do for the diversity campaign of the sport

With his heart set on working towards social causes, Lewis Hamilton revealed that he has a lot of goals to accomplish on working on the diversity front in the sport. Saying he has a lot to do this season both in and outside the car, the Briton revealed he will continue to fight for diversity in the sport.

Revealing his personal goals for the 2022 season apart from driving, the Briton said:

“I think there is still more that I can do both in and out of the car. We still have lot of work to do on the diversity front here, as a sport and I will continue to fight for that too.”

FIA @fia FIA President Mohammed @Ben_Sulayem meets with Sir @LewisHamilton to discuss Diversity and Inclusion in motor sport FIA President Mohammed @Ben_Sulayem meets with Sir @LewisHamilton to discuss Diversity and Inclusion in motor sport https://t.co/0OCi8whz8v

According to the British champion, F1 still has plenty of improvements to make on the diversity front. Leading the social activism front on the grid, the Briton continued to work towards his social causes and met with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem earlier in the day for talks regarding the same.

While Lewis Hamilton will be penalized for his absence from the FIA Gala ceremony, he has asked for the €50,000 fine to be used to promote youth from underprivileged backgrounds in motorsport engineering.

