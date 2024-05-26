Sergio Perez, Kevin Magnussen, and Nico Hulkenberg crashed out on the opening lap of the 2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix. The red flag was triggered and the race was stopped before the completion of the lap.

Perez started P16 in the race but dropped a few places. He was followed by both Haas cars which started from the pitlane after a disqualification from the qualifying session on Saturday. After turn 1, Perez's Red Bull was tagged by Magnussen, who hit the wall with a heavy impact and also hit Hulkenberg, taking out all three cars.

The three drivers did not make it through the first timing sector of the lap as they were at the back of the grid. Luckily, no other driver was impacted and all three drivers were outside of their cars without any injuries.

Fans on X were quick to react to the crash, with many blaming Kevin Magnussen for tagging Sergio Perez in the crash. Given that he is already on 10 penalty points, some users mentioned that he could get a race ban soon. The user said:

"That's a race ban for Magnussen surely."

Expand Tweet

"Kmag tactical nuked him," a user wrote.

"Magnussen should be banned," another fan suggested.

Fans were also glad at the same time that all the drivers were seemingly fine getting out of the cars post the horrifying crash.

Expand Tweet

"glad to see him get out okay," a user wrote.

Expand Tweet

Monaco GP to restart as original after Sergio Perez and Haas crash

After the crash involving Sergio Perez and both Haas cars, the grid will restart the same way as it did earlier minus the three impacted cars. This is because none of the cars had made it through the timing zone when the red flag was waved.

This is also good news for Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who originally started the race in P3 but suffered a puncture after making contact with Oscar Piastri. He will be able to race again, having attended to the issue.

The race is set to restart after the track repairs are completed.