“That’s why Schumi is the GOAT”: Fans react as stats after 200 races prove Michael Schumacher’s edge over Max Verstappen & Lewis Hamilton

F1 fans were impressed to learn that former seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher had an edge over Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton after 200 races. Red Bull's Verstappen became the latest world champion to complete 200 races in F1 at his home race at the Dutch Grand Prix last weekend.

The three-time world champion has impressed with his success on the track in a relatively short period since joining the grid in 2015 and has had consistent success since then.

However, compared to Schumacher and Hamilton, Max Verstappen is only ahead of the German (4) in Grand Slams and tied with Hamilton (5). The former Ferrari icon led the other two greats in championships (6), races won (76), podiums (128) and fastest laps (62). Lewis Hamilton leads the other two in terms of pole positions (68) by his 200th race.

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to the stats of all three world champions on X. One fan claimed that the records prove Michael Scumacher's standing as the 'GOAT':

"That's why Schumi is the goat."

"Is this is where the Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen fans unite to debate *against* Michael Schumacher being the undisputed GOAT of Formula 1?"

"Titles is misleading due to season length changes, so 200 races means about 12 seasons for MSC, 10 for Ham, and 8+ for Max," said another fan.

"People need to remember that Schumacher only won 15 more races after this stat. Hamilton (so far) has won close to 50 races since his 200th," claimed another.

"Obviously Schumacher is the GOAT. Nothing new. It’s not only about stats. Schumacher really professionalized F1 and built an amazing team," pointed another.

Max Verstappen gives his take on completing 200 F1 races

Red Bull's Max Verstappen said that he doesn't envision himself completing another 200 races after achieving the landmark at the Dutch Grand Prix last weekend.

In his pre-race press conference, the Dutchman said:

"Nice and easy, yeah. So we passed halfway for sure, but it's been already, of course, an incredible ride. 200, yeah, I mean, it doesn't feel like 200, but of course, we're doing a lot of races now in a year, so you add them quite quickly."

He picked winning his first race in 2016 and his first world championship in 2021 as his career highlights so far.

Verstappen, 26, has a long contract with the Austrian team that will see him race for them until the end of the 2028 season. But there's a possibility that he might jump ship before that to join another team on the grid if they fail to provide a competitive package.

