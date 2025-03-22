"That was you son!": F1 pundit goes on a passionate rant congratulating $10M worth veteran for his drive

F1 pundit Ted Kravitz praised Nico Hulkenberg for his stunning performance at the 2025 Australian Grand Prix, where the Sauber driver finished P7. He lauded Hulkenberg's driving skills and urged him to take full credit for the excellent drive in Melbourne.

The 2025 Australian Grand Prix was eventful as heavy rain led to wet conditions. Drivers struggled to gain traction after a brief shower in the second half of the race made the track slippery.

However, Hulkenberg, racing for Kick Sauber, drove a stunning race. After the Q1 exit in the qualifying round, the German driver started his race from the back of the grid, P17.

With many drivers, including Liam Lawson and Carlos Sainz, facing DNF, Hulkenberg moved up the ladder quickly. He nailed his strategy and drove an error-free race to finish P7 and clinch six points for his team.

Meanwhile, F1 pundit Ted Kravitz was highly impressed with Nico Hulkenberg. When the latter mentioned that he got lucky, Kravitz explained to him why he was so special with a passionate rant.

"Did you just say we got lucky? No, you didn't get lucky. It was your brilliance, Nico Hulkenberg, who got you all those points, more points than Sauber scored for the whole of last year. You got it in one race; that was you, son. Well done, you," Kravitz said.

Hulkenberg, who owns a net worth of $10 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), was also surprised to see Kravitz's enthusiasm. Responding to his praise, Hulkenberg said:

"Ted, this is the most enthusiastic I’ve ever seen you in 15 years."

Nico Hulkenberg moved from Haas to Sauber this year and will soon become an Audi driver after they take over Sauber next year. The German driver has had 228 race starts in his long career but is yet to clinch a single podium finish.

Nico Hulkenberg reacts to his P7 finish at the 2025 F1 Australian GP

Nico Hulkenberg at F1 Grand Prix Of Australia - Previews - Source: Getty

Nico Hulkenberg finished P7 in a Kick Sauber at the 2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix. In an exciting race, six drivers faced DNF, and it allowed him to move up the queue and beat two Ferrari cars and McLaren's Oscar Piastri to finish P7.

Meanwhile, reacting to the stunning drive, Hulkenberg noted that his team made the right calls with regard to strategy, and he was happy to capitalize on it. Talking to F1, he said:

“We didn’t see that coming for the first half of the race; it wasn’t looking too good, but then things got a bit more entertaining towards the end. We made some good calls; I think other people were struggling, and we picked up the pieces, but yeah, we were there when it mattered, so I'm very happy to have scored those points today."

Kick Sauber managed to score just four points in the 2024 F1 season, finishing at the bottom of the Constructors championship. However, with one race down in 2025, they already have six points in the bag.

