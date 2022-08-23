"The ambition is very high"- Fernando Alonso has made 'good move' by joining Aston Martin for 2023 F1 season, feels former driver

Jean Alesi reckons Fernando Alonso's switch to Aston Martin in 2023 is a good and ambitious move.

Alessi, a former Ferrari driver, believes the double champion can still compete at a high level. The Frenchman hopes the new investors in the Silverstone team would make a difference. He added that the Alpine driver should be able to end his career on a high, and his move to Aston Martin should help him achieve the competitive results he desires.

Alesi told GiveMeSport that Alonso can still compete, as he hasn't been away from driving despite missing two F1 seasons (2019 and 2020). He said:

“Absolutely. We cannot talk about talent (as a reason why not), because we know he has it. Yes, the cars are very demanding in terms of g-force, but Fernando has never stopped (driving). When he was not in Formula 1 (in 2019 and 2020), he was running sports cars, and he is always in a car, so I'm sure he can (compete).”

However, Alessi said that Fernando Alonso winning the world championship with Aston Martin next year appears far-fetched at this moment.

“To win a world championship for a team like Aston now, I don’t believe it will happen next year (at least), said Alessi. "I understand there is a new investor in Aston Martin, and they are very ambitious. The ambition is very high. So I hope he has made a good move this time because sometimes he has made some mistakes in his life. But to finish a career with a good move would be a very good story for all of us.”

Fernando Alonso thinks he can be relevant in F1 for a few more years

Speaking to AS, Fernando Alonso said that his return to F1 was based on his ability to fight at the front of the grid. The double champion said that he has signed up for two years with Aston Martin next year, as he feels fresh.

On his return to F1 and plans with his new team next year, the Spaniard said:

“The plan was to come back to Formula 1. Those challenges were very enriching both personally and professionally. The challenge was to get back to the top, and I feel good. Now I have signed for two more years with another team.”

On his plans of retiring from the sport, Alonso said that he's planning to enjoy as long as he feels 'happy', knowing he has an 'expiry date'.

"I don’t have it figured out," said the Spaniard. "The sport is my life, and I know I have an expiry date, but I try to enjoy it. When I left Formula 1 in 2018, I was mentally and physically exhausted. Since I came back, I don’t feel like that – I’m fresher. I don’t know how long I will go on. I will never retire from motorsport, but from Formula 1 I will retire when it stops making me happy. At the moment, it’s the opposite.”

Fernando Alonso (41) is tenth in the driver's standings, with his best finish of fifth coming at Silverstone. He had DNF (Did not Finish)s in the Saudia Arabia and Emilia Romagna GPs, though.

