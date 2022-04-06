"The big, big winner of the first two races are Formula 1 fans" - McLaren wants to join in the excitement of 2022 season

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl believes F1 has been successful in creating exciting races with its new aerodynamic rules. The Woking-based squad's leader felt the new cars allowed for closer on-track battles, resulting in fans enjoying blockbuster entertainment.

Speaking to GPFans, the McLaren team principal said:

“Independent of our current situation, I guess the big, big winner of the first two races are Formula 1 fans and Formula 1. What we have seen so far on track with these first two races is great and exciting racing, very close racing. The cars can follow for several laps very closely without destroying the tyres and actually are able to have a go at each other, and not just once.”

The two opening races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia have produced close battles and dramatic races where the cars follow each other more closely, keeping the thrill of the race alive. According to Seidl, close racing with lesser tire management has benefitted F1’s show.

McLaren hopes to join the feisty battles in the new era of the sport

Despite it being early in the season, the McLaren team principal believes F1, the FIA, and the teams have managed to implement the new regulations in a promising manner. According to Andreas Seidl, the first two races were a confirmation that racing has improved and his team looks forward to joining the exciting on-track battles.

Looking forward to the rest of the 2022 season with optimism, Seidl said:

“Accepting it is still very early days but it is a great confirmation that everything F1 and the FIA has put in place together with the teams is very promising. We are again set for a very exciting season. It will be even more exciting for us once we are back in this battle as well.”

The Woking-based team has suffered from brake overheating issues in the first two races, which has compromised its performance severely. With Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo missing the second test after testing positive for COVID-19, the first two races were similar to a test. Although Lando Norris did the heavy lifting in developing the car, the driver was unable to translate the test performance into race results due to technical issues.

