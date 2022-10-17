"The budget cap works"- Haas boss expects much closer competition between F1 teams in upcoming seasons

Haas boss Guenther Steiner recently stated that one of the biggest takeaways from the new F1 regulations is that the budget cap works. Steiner talked about how teams were much closer this season as compared to how they used to be in the past.

The Haas boss admitted that while the top four teams are somewhat in a league of their own, the gap between the last six teams has certainly reduced. One of the reasons behind that is the budget cap. Talking to motorsport.com, Steiner said:

“I just think the strong teams, they are reliable now. The top four teams, they’re executing very good, and then it’s the other six teams which fight about ninth and 10th to be honest, that’s what it looks like at the moment. So what do I put that one down to? I don’t know, it’s just competition. They did a better job. There is nothing hidden in there."

He further added:

"What you can take away, I think the budget cap works, because the teams are as close together as they ever were. The six teams behind the four teams, they are very close. Anybody could score at any moment, the two and the one point. Obviously if anyone drops out, then you move up a little bit more, but it shows that everything works. I think in a few years, it will close up even more, and then everyone will be mixing up more.”

"It's a tough crowd here" - Haas boss Guenther Steiner

The Haas team principal did admit that the current ecosystem of the sport is very competitive and every team has to be on its toes at all times. Steiner singled out the instance where Nyck de Vries jumped into the Williams in Monza and scored points for the team. The Haas boss further elaborated on his point by saying:

When you have a few results that are not very good, everybody takes negatives away and goes it all went wrong. For me, it’s a tough crowd here. We have got 10 very good teams, and you need to fight everybody. Some you cannot fight, and some are there to take your points. At Monza, Williams was very good, Nyck [de Vries] did a fantastic job. It’s tough. If you don’t perform at 100% of what you’ve got, you will not score points anymore.”

Haas has scored 34 points this season and currently finds itself in P8 in the constructors championship.

