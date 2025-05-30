"The car is not drivable": Lewis Hamilton's glum verdict about Ferrari during F1 Spanish GP FP2

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton claimed that his SF-25 was not 'drivable' during the FP2 session in the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix on May 30. The British driver has had a tough start to his tenure with the Italian team and has been slowly getting the hang of his new machinery in the 2025 season.

Ad

However, he has firmly been behind his new teammate Charles Leclerc in both qualifying and the races while having an upper hand in the Sprint races. Heading to Barcelona, Hamilton has been in good form, owing to his consecutive Top 10 finishes in Imola and Monaco.

But at the Circuit de Catalunya, Lewis Hamilton once again found it difficult to extract maximum performance out of his SF-25 as he finished P11 in the FP2 session and was over seven tenths behind the fastest time set by McLaren driver Oscar Piastri.

Ad

Trending

During the session, the 40-year-old was heard complaining on his team radio to his race engineer Ricardo Adami about the car and said:

“The car is not drivable, mate.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Apart from his struggles with the car, Hamilton and Adami have also found themselves on the end of some criticism for their poor communication during the race weekends.

Lewis Hamilton comments on his dynamic with his race engineer

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton stated that the criticism surrounding his relationship with his new race engineer Ricardo Adami was 'BS' and termed it as 'noise'.

Ad

Speaking with the media in the previews, the seven-time F1 world champion reflected (via Planet F1):

“Our relationship is great. No problems. We’re constantly learning more and more about each other. We’re constantly adapting to the way both of us like to work. He’s worked with lots of different drivers before. We don’t have any problems whatsoever. There’s a lot of speculation, most of it is BS. Ultimately, we have a great relationship. He’s been amazing to work with. He’s a great guy, working so hard.

Ad

"We both are and we don’t always get it right every weekend. Do we have disagreements? Like everyone does in relationships, but we work through them. We’re both in it together. We both want to win a championship together. We’re both working towards lifting the team up. So it’s just all noise and we don’t really pay any attention to it. So it can continue if you want, but it doesn’t make any difference to all the jobs that we’re trying to do.”

Ad

During his Mercedes days from 2013 to 2024, Lewis Hamilton had developed an iconic partnership with his race engineer Peter Bonnington, who was a key figure in his success in the German team.

On the other hand, Adami has previously been in the ear of Sebastian Vettel and Carlos Sainz during their Ferrari days between 2015 to 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More