"The car is not drivable": Lewis Hamilton's glum verdict about Ferrari during F1 Spanish GP FP2

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton claimed that his SF-25 was not 'drivable' during the FP2 session in the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix on May 30. The British driver has had a tough start to his tenure with the Italian team and has been slowly getting the hang of his new machinery in the 2025 season.
However, he has firmly been behind his new teammate Charles Leclerc in both qualifying and the races while having an upper hand in the Sprint races. Heading to Barcelona, Hamilton has been in good form, owing to his consecutive Top 10 finishes in Imola and Monaco.
But at the Circuit de Catalunya, Lewis Hamilton once again found it difficult to extract maximum performance out of his SF-25 as he finished P11 in the FP2 session and was over seven tenths behind the fastest time set by McLaren driver Oscar Piastri.
During the session, the 40-year-old was heard complaining on his team radio to his race engineer Ricardo Adami about the car and said:
“The car is not drivable, mate.”
Apart from his struggles with the car, Hamilton and Adami have also found themselves on the end of some criticism for their poor communication during the race weekends.
Lewis Hamilton comments on his dynamic with his race engineer
Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton stated that the criticism surrounding his relationship with his new race engineer Ricardo Adami was 'BS' and termed it as 'noise'.
Speaking with the media in the previews, the seven-time F1 world champion reflected (via Planet F1):
“Our relationship is great. No problems. We’re constantly learning more and more about each other. We’re constantly adapting to the way both of us like to work. He’s worked with lots of different drivers before. We don’t have any problems whatsoever. There’s a lot of speculation, most of it is BS. Ultimately, we have a great relationship. He’s been amazing to work with. He’s a great guy, working so hard.
"We both are and we don’t always get it right every weekend. Do we have disagreements? Like everyone does in relationships, but we work through them. We’re both in it together. We both want to win a championship together. We’re both working towards lifting the team up. So it’s just all noise and we don’t really pay any attention to it. So it can continue if you want, but it doesn’t make any difference to all the jobs that we’re trying to do.”
During his Mercedes days from 2013 to 2024, Lewis Hamilton had developed an iconic partnership with his race engineer Peter Bonnington, who was a key figure in his success in the German team.
On the other hand, Adami has previously been in the ear of Sebastian Vettel and Carlos Sainz during their Ferrari days between 2015 to 2024.