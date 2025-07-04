"The face of your sport": Fans react to the viral picture of Max Verstappen being swarmed by journalists during the F1 British GP media scrum

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen was mobbed by journalists during the media day of the 2025 British Grand Prix after rumors of him joining Mercedes flared earlier this week. The picture of the scene went viral, and fans had interesting reactions on social media.

Days ahead of the race at Silverstone, Sky Sports Italy dropped a bombshell report, suggesting Verstappen is open to joining Mercedes in 2026 by seeking an early exit from his contract with Red Bull.

The Dutchman's contract with the Bulls extends till 2028, but according to reports, a performance exit clause can trigger an imminent release.

On July 3, Verstappen arrived at the paddock for the media day of the 2025 British Grand Prix. As soon as he walked in, journalists swarmed him to record his reaction to the rumors of his future in the sport.

Meanwhile, the picture of the reigning world champion being surrounded by journalists went viral on social media and drew interesting reactions.

"The face of your sport," a fan said.

LeeF1Talk @LeeF1Talk LINK The face of your sport.

"Formula One = Max Verstappen," another user commented.

Wessel van Keulen @wesselvk LINK Formula One = Max Verstappen 🦁

"Must be one of the most draining experiences for him," a fan claimed.

A fan even compared the moment to a warlike situation.

"That looks like a war photo…," a comment read.

"Just watch it on Netflix next year," a fan further said.

"The Aura is unmatched; the guy is F1," a comment said.

Verstappen dodged the majority of questions related to the speculations of his move to Mercedes. Talking to Sportskeeda, he said that moving to a new team in 2026 could be risky, and hence he signed a long-term contract with Red Bull in the first place.

Interestingly, the Dutchman also refused to categorically commit to Red Bull, saying his focus remains on maximizing the ongoing season.

Max Verstappen remains noncommittal to Red Bull

Max Verstappen at the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Previews - Source: Getty

At the 2025 British Grand Prix, Max Verstappen addressed his future at Red Bull. When asked by Sportskeeda if the familiarity factor could likely influence his decision to stay with the Milton Keynes-based squad in 2026, he said:

"There is no decision at the moment. You know, so for me it's not about ’26 or whatever. I just focus on what I have ahead of me and work with the team. Then, of course, a lot of people make up assumptions. But, you know, that's not me."

Verstappen further added that it's difficult to predict which team will ace the new regulations in 2026. While Red Bull is manufacturing their own engine for the first time, Mercedes has a history of success in new engine eras.

However, Max Verstappen maintained his silence on the debate. His immediate focus is on the race, as his fifth championship quest is on the line.

