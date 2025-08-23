"The most iceman thing": Fans react to Kimi Raikkonen trolling the F1 official account

F1 fans were left reeling after former F1 world champion Kimi Raikkonen trolled the official Formula One account on social media. The Finnish driver is arguably one of the more popular drivers in the sport's history, owing to his eye-catching performances on the track and his no-nonsense personality off the track.The 45-year-old made his debut at the pinnacle of motorsport with Sauber in 2001 and immediately showcased his prodigious talent to the world. He was promoted to McLaren in 2002, where he displayed his consistent and extraordinary performances on the track.Although Kimi Raikkonen won many races for the iconic British team in his five-year stint with the team, he eventually left the team in 2006 and won his one and only title in 2007 with Ferrari. The Finn initially held the record of most Grand Prix starts with 349 before it was surpassed by Fernando Alonso, and retired at the end of the 2021 season.On their official social media platform, Instagram, F1 shared a series of pictures featuring multiple ex-world champions like Nigel Mansell, Jackie Stewart, Mika Hakkinen, etc, from their recent interaction. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the comments section of the post, Kimi Raikkonen gave an expected but hilarious reply to being snubbed from being part of the discussion with fellow ex-world champions, saying:&quot;Thanks for the invite,&quot;Snapshot of Kimi Raikkonen's comment...Credits-InstagramF1 fans gave their reactions to the former Ferrari driver's reply in the comments section of the post, saying:&quot;The most iceman thing&quot;&quot;Best response.&quot;&quot;And This is why you are so beloved. No one does the one liner better,&quot;&quot;Comment win.&quot;&quot;No Kimi you will not have the seat!&quot;&quot;No Kimi you wull have not have the invite,&quot;Snapshot of F1 fans' comments...Credits-InstagramThe ex-McLaren driver was known for the fans to the fans for his dry humor and his ice-cool personality on and off the track.Kimi Antonelli reflects on his meeting with Kimi RaikkonenMercedes driver Kimi Antonelli revealed that he met former F1 world champion Kimi Raikkonen when he was very young during the 2018 Italian Grand Prix.Speaking with F1.com, the 18-year-old reflected on his meeting with the Finn and said:“I met him when I was quite little – I think it was 2018. He was doing the Monza GP. And, you know, the first time I met him, I understood why they call him the Iceman, to be honest, because I remember going to him super excited, and he had completely no reaction! But I think he's such a cool dude.”“I never really got the chance to properly have a chat with him, but [it’s] definitely something I would like to do,&quot;Kimi Raikkonen was starting the 2018 race in Monza from what turned out to be his final pole position in the sport, and eventually finished P2 behind Lewis Hamilton.