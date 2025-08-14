  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • Scuderia Ferrari
  "The kid's idea is to become the next Max Verstappen": Ferrari icon talks about Kimi Raikkonen's son's F1 chances

"The kid's idea is to become the next Max Verstappen": Ferrari icon talks about Kimi Raikkonen's son's F1 chances

By Sabyasachi Biswas
Published Aug 14, 2025 16:44 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen - Source: Getty
Kimi Raikkonen with his son, Robin Raikkonen - Source: Getty

Former Ferrari icon, Gino Rosato, has opened up about Kimi Raikkonen's son, Ace Raikkonen. In his latest appearance on a podcast, Rosato spoke about Raikkonen Jr. and stated how the young driver can become the next Max Verstappen.

Robin Ace Matias Raikkonen, also known as Ace Raikkonen, is the son of F1 world champion Kimi Raikkonen. He is currently 10 years old and is a karting driver. Thanks to his racing talent, he has already become a known face in the karting scene at this age.

In 2023, Kimi Raikkonen moved to Italy to help his son in his karting. And how the young Raikkonen has covered the ground is commendable. So much so that Rosato, who serves as his godfather in racing, had all the words of praise for the young Finnish driver.

During one of his recent interviews on the Pitstop Podcast, Rosato, who also worked with Kimi Raikkonen, shared how Ace Raikkonen has grown up over the years. Speaking about this, here's what he said:

"It's pretty cool to see the similarities with Kimi, that love for speed, and the kid is incredibly quick. They've no really fear of anything... He's just the way he is. The kid's idea is to become the next Verstappen. Kimi doesn't make nothing of it. He goes quick, he goes to F1."
At 10 years of age, Ace Raikkonen is already a sensation among racing fans. He has over 83,000 followers on Instagram, where the little one showcases his karting as well as bike skills. It will be interesting to see if Raikkonen Jr. can follow in the footsteps of his father and reach Formula 1, and subsequently become the next Max Verstappen.

Kimi Raikkonen shared his thoughts on his son's racing future

In 2024, Kimi Raikkonen touched upon his son's racing career and his journey to Formula 1, the ultimate destination for racing drivers. Speaking about it in an exclusive chat with Formula 1's official website, here's what he said:

Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Alfa Romeo Racing F1 Team, C41, F065 engine during the Grand Prix Formula One of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 12, 2021 - Source: Getty
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Alfa Romeo Racing F1 Team, C41, F065 engine during the Grand Prix Formula One of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 12, 2021 - Source: Getty
"It’s been busy. We moved to Italy, I’ve been a mechanic for Robin [as he settles into karting], Rianna is doing gymnastics, and we have a small one [Grace], so a busy family life! But it’s been great."
“Ah, he’s enjoying. Everything is going nicely. We’ll see. If something comes or not, who knows? But he’s having fun – that’s the main thing," he further added.

Raikkonen has 353 race entries to his name, where he claimed a championship (2007), 21 wins, and 103 podiums. During this time, he raced for teams like Ferrari, Sauber, McLaren, Lotus, and Alfa Romeo. Raikkonen's last race was the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP.

