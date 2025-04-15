"The ladies will like that": George Russell to Lando Norris after uploading his topless photo on social media

George Russell shared a topless picture of Lando Norris at the cooldown room on his Instagram account. With Oscar Piastri catching a glimpse of Russell's post, the banter kicked on between the Bahrain GP podium-sitters as the Mercedes driver told Norris that his topless image would do wonders for him.

Piastri started the Bahrain GP on pole, while Russell started in P3 after a one-place grid drop. On the other hand, the championship leader started the race down in sixth after a subpar qualifying session and made his way up the grid to finish third.

George Russell and Lando Norris had an intense tussle for the runners-up spot for the final few laps, but the 27-year-old prevailed in his defense. With no hard feelings between the two, the papaya duo and Russell celebrated their podium results.

With drivers changing into some comfortable clothes after the podium ceremony, the Mercedes driver took an image of Norris topless and subsequently shared it on his Instagram account:

The debacle regarding Russell's post broke off during the FIA post-race press conference, and the 27-year-old jokingly told Lando Norris:

"The ladies will like that."

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old's P3 finish resulted in him retaining his championship lead, but the advantage was cut down to a mere three points between him and Oscar Piastri.

Lando Norris opens up about his self-critical nature

Lando Norris at the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain - Source: Getty

Norris often shared throughout the Bahrain GP weekend that he was not in tandem with the MCL39. His post-qualifying interviews revealed how he deemed himself to be the problem in the whole saga.

The Briton's nature to criticize himself has often been noticed by the paddock, and Lando Norris shared his opinion on why he holds himself to such high standards, and said (via Crash):

"The thing is, I think it would be even harder for me to not show any of these things. When I do my interviews a lot of it is probably just getting my frustration out. It’s because of my desire to do well and my ambition to win. When I know what I can do and what I’m capable of, and I’m not even close to reaching that – like Saturday – I’m very disappointed in myself. That’s just the way I am."

“But I don’t think it necessarily has a bad impact... This is just also me. It’s the way I do things, it’s the way I work, it’s what has made me as good as I am, and probably maybe at times has limited me from becoming a better driver."

Norris leads the championship with 77 points amassed to his name, while Piastri's dominant drive in Bahrain helped him get up to 74 points and become the first driver in the 2025 season to win multiple races.

