"The old cars were horrible" - F1 CEO thinks sport has stepped up in 2022

The 2022 F1 season has welcomed a new set of regulations that have significantly transformed the design and engineering of all the cars on the grid. F1 managing director Ross Brawn revealed that there seem to be no real negatives from the new design and that this new era of F1 cars is far better than the ones we have seen previously.

As reported by Motorsport, Brawn reflected on the new era of F1, saying:

“I think now once the drivers have debriefed and the FIA start to look at all the data we can see how we have been able to move. But the old cars were horrible, so we have been able to make that step. I think we have shown that the raceability of the car has to be a strong consideration going forward. It is not just one solution, and we are going to stop. We need to keep this process up and we need to keep working and understanding how we make great racing cars and continue the development in that direction.”

Speaking about the varying interpretations of the 2022 regulations by all the teams, he said:

“Obviously new regulations, it looks to me like two or three teams have not got it right. But it wasn’t that bad. As always if we can get two or three teams at the front racing hard, a strong midfield, then I think we should be pleased. And if those cars can race, that’s the key thing.”

The Bahrain Grand Prix from last weekend gave us the first real glimpse of the new cars being pushed to their absolute limit on-track. Ferrari took home a glorious 1-2 finish while their biggest rivals from last season at McLaren experienced their greatest nightmare, having finished at the back of the grid with no points to take home. There is clearly a significant shake-up in team orders as a result of the 2022 regulations.

F1 CEO believes Mercedes will be back in the championship fight in 2022

Mercedes have been very vocal about their struggles coming into the 2022 season and were visibly not in contention for the win at the season opener in Bahrain last week. Ross Brawn, however, is of the opinion that Mercedes will sort out their problems sooner than one might think.

As reported by Express, the F1 exec said:

“At the front, we have three strong teams. They [Ferrari] aren’t far ahead and I am sure Red Bull will find a few tenths and Mercedes will sort themselves out.”

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team @MercedesAMGF1 'LET'S GO! LET'S GO!'



Have you ever seen



We’ve got a long way to go, but we can build on this.



'LET'S GO! LET'S GO!'Have you ever seen @LewisHamilton as excited for a P3 finish as last night!We’ve got a long way to go, but we can build on this. 👏👏 'LET'S GO! LET'S GO!' 👏👏Have you ever seen @LewisHamilton as excited for a P3 finish as last night! We’ve got a long way to go, but we can build on this. 👊https://t.co/DHjvXCLBXC

The reigning world champions found themselves back on the podium in Bahrain with a third-place finish for Lewis Hamilton as a result of a disappointing double DNF for Red Bull.

Edited by Anurag C