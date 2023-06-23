The possibility of Lando Norris to Red Bull explored by F1 pundit

F1 pundit Peter Windsor feels Lando Norris would do great if Red Bull decided to appoint him as a second driver alongside Max Verstappen. At the moment, the Briton is fully committed to McLaren. However, there is a slight chance that Norris could move to the Austrian-British team, especially if Sergio Perez keeps declining in his performances.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Windsor spoke about how quickly Lando Norris would accept an offer from Red Bull and would fit in with the team.

He stated how Norris has a good relationship with Max Verstappen and how both drivers will deliver different types of racing styles, which could be beneficial to the team.

"I mean, if Lando was offered a Red Bull seat, he would take it. And maybe Red Bull would offer him a drive, and I would imagine he'd be a guy that Max would be comfortable with. They probably don't figure this into their thinking, but it would be great for them to have another long corner driver, with Max being the short corner driver, because then you've got the best of both worlds."

Seán¹ 🇮🇪 @LFCstappen Sergio Perez has now failed to make Q3 for the past 3 races in a row. Red Bull need to put someone talented in that car as Perez is wasting its potential.



Who is that man? Lando Norris. Sergio Perez has now failed to make Q3 for the past 3 races in a row. Red Bull need to put someone talented in that car as Perez is wasting its potential.Who is that man? Lando Norris. https://t.co/0PPnNj4n6L

Windsor came back to reality after mentioning how Lando Norris is still very committed to McLaren and would probably not move to any other team in the near future.

He concluded that going to Red Bull would be a good move, saying:

"Lando's a good guy, you know, and he's quick, he's quite capable of winning, and he'd do a better job than Perez, I think, over a season. I think he's under contract, though, for another year at McLaren, so I don't think we should get too excited about that. But yeah, he would do a good job, and he would definitely be a good man to have in the other car."

Lando Norris praises McLaren's new signing Rob Marshall

F1 Grand Prix of Japan

McLaren recently signed Red Bull's chief engineering officer, Rob Marshall. He will start working with the orange British team in 2024 and help them move further up the grid. Lando Norris recently spoke about Marshall and how his immense experience will help his team in the future.

He said:

“Just knowledge, expertise. He’s been at Red Bull for many, many years, he's seen a lot of success with the team. He's been with some of the best minds within Formula 1 and he's definitely part of that group. So, brains and lap time I guess are the two big things."

F1 Naija 🇳🇬 @f1_naija : Lando Norris is excited about the addition of Rob Marshall from Redbull, praising Marshall's success in Formula 1. McLaren is determined to climb higher in the grid with confidence in their reorganization and CEO Zak Brown's vision.

#F1

#SpanishGP : Lando Norris is excited about the addition of Rob Marshall from Redbull, praising Marshall's success in Formula 1. McLaren is determined to climb higher in the grid with confidence in their reorganization and CEO Zak Brown's vision. 📰: Lando Norris is excited about the addition of Rob Marshall from Redbull, praising Marshall's success in Formula 1. McLaren is determined to climb higher in the grid with confidence in their reorganization and CEO Zak Brown's vision. #F1 #SpanishGP https://t.co/Pqsb5eaEX8

Norris added:

"He’s a big person, a big signing for us as a team, so I think someone that a lot of people within McLaren will look up to, and respect and so on. It is also a good step for us as a team to keep this drive forward, continuing to add performance and expertise too.”

Lando Norris' contract with McLaren still has more than two years to expire. Though he will work hard with new recruits on the team, only time will tell whether he will stay or move to a new team.

Poll : 0 votes