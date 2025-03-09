"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men": $30M worth F1 legend shares iconic quote from Plato

Former F1 world champion, Damon Hill, shared a powerful quote written by Greek philosopher Plato. The quote mentioned that good men who stay away from public affairs often get ruled by evil men, though he didn't share any context behind the intent of his post.

Hill is a renowned former Formula 1 driver whose career spanned from 1992 to 1999. He raced for Brabham, Williams, Arrows, and Jordan before taking retirement in 1999. In 1996, he won his first and only world championship, beating his own Williams teammate Jacques Villeneuve.

After 1999, he quit the sport and ventured into the media broadcasting world. He worked with Sky Sports as an analyst for 13 seasons before parting ways following the conclusion of the 2024 season.

Meanwhile, Hill, who owns a net worth of $30 million (per Celebrity Net Worth) is quite vocal about world politics. He openly revolted against USA president Donald Trump's reelection and opposed his ideologies on many occasions.

Recently, he shared a famous quote from philosopher Plato on social media. The quote talked about evil world leaders.

"The price good men pay for indifference in public affairs is to be ruled by evil men," the quote shared by Hill said.

Screenshot of Damon Hill's IG story [Image Source: @96f1champ/Instagram]

Damon Hill previously criticized Donald Trump, calling him a hollow man. He also opined that Formula 1's growth in the USA under Trump's rule is under threat as the president prefers the boom of USA-grown sports over foreign sports.

He added that F1 is a European sport and might not be backed by Trump in the future.

However, Donald Trump turned up at the 2024 Miami Grand Prix to support McLaren. That day, Lando Norris won the first race of his F1 career, and Trump called himself Norris' lucky charm.

Norris ended up having his career-best season, finishing P2 in the drivers championship.

Damon Hill to return as F1 pundit after exit from Sky Sports

F1 world champion Damon Hill (Image Source: Getty)

Former Forumula 1 world champion Damon Hill parted ways with Sky Sports F1 in 2024, marking an end to his 13-year-long career as an analyst. However, Hill will return as a broadcaster with Australian media house, Network 10, during the 2025 Australian Grand Prix.

Talking to The Telegraph, Hill said (via independent.co.uk):

“I don’t really want to traipse around the world just standing around in the paddock. It’s got to be something that uses your brain, you know. I can’t just stand there and wait for a question to be asked. It doesn’t do it for me."

However, it remains unclear if Damon Hill will continue to make an appearance as a broadcaster for the entirety of the 2025 season.

The 2025 season will begin on March 16 in Melbourne, Australia. With 24 races in the calendar year, the 2025 edition promises to be an exciting season. McLaren will start as defending constructors champions, whereas Max Verstappen will be the defending world champion.

