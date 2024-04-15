F1 fans on social media have reacted to Ferrari star Charles Leclerc being spotted at the Monte-Carlo Masters tennis tournament.

Many F1 drivers live in Monaco and indulge in other sports apart from racing and some were seen enjoying their off-track time watching the Monte-Carlo Masters. This tennis tournament takes place in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, which is located at the border of Monaco.

During the live broadcast of the tournament's final match between Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitspas, Leclerc was spotted in the stands, watching the match with his partner Alexander Saint Mleux. Many other high-profile individuals were also present, including the Prince of Monaco Albert II.

The Sky Sports Tennis X account posted a clip of the Monegasque and humorously wrote in the caption that he was the other prince of Monaco.

Many F1 fans reacted to this post and stated how Charles Leclerc was the only prince of Monaco.

Here are some of the reactions:

"There’s no other, he’s the only prince of Monaco," one fan hailed.

"What do you mean other? He’s the real prince of Monaco," another chimed in.

"The ACTUAL and one and only prince of monaco you mean," one wrote.

A few fans also praised Alexander Mleux and even asked about Leclerc's new pet puppy, Leo. They were surprised to see that Leo was not with the Ferrari driver.

"Alex looks gorgeous," a fan praised.

"Breaking news: Charles has been spotted without that puppie," one fan joked.

Charles Leclerc shares his views after the 2024 F1 Japanese GP

Charles Leclerc recently shared his views on his performance in the 2024 F1 Japanese GP. He had an average race weekend by his standards at Suzuka where he qualified P8 and finished the race in P4.

Speaking about the race to Sky Italia, the Monegasque stated that though he was happy with his overall performance, he should not be racing if he felt satisfied after finishing fourth.

"I’m happy about that, but if we look at the entire weekend, if I’m happy with a fourth place then I should stay at home,” Leclerc said (via Sportskeeda).

After the Japanese GP, Charles Leclerc sits third in the 2024 F1 drivers' championship table with 59 points. His teammate Carlos Sainz, who has already won a race in Australia, is in fourth place with 55 points.

The F1 season next moves to China, with the Shanghai International Circuit hosting a race this weekend.