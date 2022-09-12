"The Sprint Race was just the first example"- F1 CEO to continue bringing changes in F1's free practice and qualifying sessions

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has said that the sport could see more changes in free practice and qualifying soon.

In a recent interview with Corriere della Sera, Domenicali said that the introduction of the sprint race format is only a first of many changes that would be introduced in the sport.

Talking to the media outlet, the F1 CEO stressed on the importance on having 'something to fight for' in every session during the weekend. He said:

"It is a need that cannot be postponed, to have even more show. I would like to always fight for something that is worth the title. We will address the issue in the next F1 Commission: the fans, the organisers, everyone want it. The Sprint Race was just the first example that could be improved."

The F1 CEO also alluded to modifications to the qualifying format including a trial of the reverse grid for sprint races. He said:

"On a normal weekend, the one consisting of free practice 1 and 2 on Friday, each session should be giving away either points or individual qualifying laps , or a qualification for a race . on Saturday, different and shorter , in place of the free thirds, perhaps with the mechanism of the inverted grid “.

Addressing a potential objection from fans, the F1 CEO talked about how the 'purists will always have issues with change'. However, he also pointed out that in the sport, the qualifying format has been changed multiple times over the years without any issues. He said:

Fastest Pitstop @FastestPitStop



- Points for free practice on Friday

- Qualifying lap for the Sprint

- Sprint with an inverted grid on Saturday



#F1 #ItalianGP #Formula1 F1 President Stefano Domenicali wants even more entertainment in the sport. His proposals are:- Points for free practice on Friday- Qualifying lap for the Sprint- Sprint with an inverted grid on Saturday F1 President Stefano Domenicali wants even more entertainment in the sport. His proposals are:- Points for free practice on Friday- Qualifying lap for the Sprint- Sprint with an inverted grid on Saturday#F1 #ItalianGP #Formula1

"We are putting a lot of things on the table. Many say no, but we have seen on some occasions the beauty of having reshuffles in the race, more overtaking. We have an obligation to try . We have to try; there are always many excuses for not doing so. It is a life principle. Purists always twist their mouths , but over the years F1 has changed the way of qualifying dozens of times “.

Last year's F1 title battle 'the greatest satisfaction' - Stefano Domenicali

Reflecting on his stint at the top of the sport, Stefano Domenicali said that one of his greatest recognitions was the American stars that came to the race in Miami claiming that 'this was the place to be'.

Talking about the greatest satisfaction for him, Domenicali pointed at last year's championship battle that went to the last lap of the season. He said that a 'non-racing' audience was won over.

Out of Context Mattia Binotto @OfMattia Mattia with President Mattarella today



+ Stefano Domenicali looking at him the Binoholic way, as he usually does 🤩🫠 Mattia with President Mattarella today+ Stefano Domenicali looking at him the Binoholic way, as he usually does 🤩🫠 https://t.co/k67poNfAIn

"We have won over a non-racing audience," said Domenicali. "By creating different content for different people, young people need intensity: new cameras, new types of storytelling. The greatest recognition? That the American star system, present en masse in Miami, said: 'This is the place to be' (this is the right place to be, ed) ”.

He added,

"The best satisfaction of these years of presidency was finally identified "in the world championship decided at the last race last year in Abu Dhabi, leaving aside the controversy"

It will be interesting to see the direction the sport takes in the coming years especially with the raft of upgrades that are being proposed for the future.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav