“THE SUITS OMG”: Fans approve Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri’s vintage look for Monaco

McLaren has done multiple special liveries for the Monaco Grand Prix over the years, and this tradition has continued onto the race suits this year, as Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri would race in bespoke white suits. Fans were quick to the scene on social media on how the race wear was stunning and gave their initial approvals ahead of the race weekend.

The Woking-based squad has run multiple one-off paint jobs over the past few years at various tracks, but their Monaco liveries have often caught the eye. The team ran an iconic Gulf livery at the 2021 edition, while the classic McLaren stripes made a return in 2023 with their special Triple Crown Livery.

The British team then donned a special livery to pay homage to Ayrton Senna last year, and fans eagerly waited for its 2025 special paint job. Though the original paint scheme received minor tweaks, the race suits of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were made from scratch with a vintage tinge:

Subsequently, the race suits quickly got up to the fans as they shared their excitement:

"THE SUITS OMG."

"THE WHITE SUITS HELLO!!!!" one fan wrote.

"10s across the board, no notes," another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, more fans conveyed their approval of the new race wear and wrote:

"IM IN LOVE," one netizen wrote.

"THE WHITE SUITS OH MY GOD???" another wrote.

"Vibes only with McLaren and OKX," another netizen shared how the McLaren and OKX collaboration is delivering great results both on and off the track.

Though the papaya teammates will wear the same core race suits, they are in a close championship fight for the elusive Drivers' title.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri's friendly relationship could be at stake with a world championship in the balance

Oscar Piastri (L) and Lando Norris (R) at the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna - Source: Getty

Lando Norris won the season opener in Australia, at Oscar Piastri's home race, and looked on to continue his momentum from the 2024 season. However, the Aussie driver was quick to the rescue and won the subsequent race in China.

Despite Max Verstappen taking two wins away from the papaya duo after the Chinese Grand Prix, the senior McLaren driver has not returned to the top step of the podium since then. This has helped Piastri, who has a 13-point lead over his teammate in the standings.

Though their relations have not soured, the duo's wish to bag their maiden title this year could trip them up. However, Piastri has remained focused on the end goal despite him starting to stretch out a lead in the standings, as he said, via RacingNews365:

"I don’t think it changes very much to be honest. Obviously you want to have the edge at the end of the season - that’s where it’s most important."

Norris has 133 points in the seven races held so far in comparison to his teammate's 146 points.

