"The only three teams trying in pit stops": Fans surprised to see only Red Bull, McLaren and Ferrari feature in the top 15 fastest pitstops 

It was recently revealed that Red Bull, McLaren, and Ferrari featured in the top 15 fastest pit stops this season, with the world champions claiming six spots on the list. F1 fans were brutal when reacting to the teams with the fastest pit stops in the 2023 season.

The fastest time belongs to Red Bull's Sergio Perez, who is closely followed by McLaren's Oscar Piastri. Ferrari were just one spot behind the world champions as they were featured on the list five times with their drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

However, F1 fans were quick to notice that only these teams were featured on the list while the other seven were missing. They took to social media to react, with one fan even claiming that only these three teams were trying to nail a fast pit stop, writing:

"The only three teams trying in pit stops (?)"

Zienata Silviestu @silquantum @redbulletin The only three teams trying in pit stops (?)

Here are some more reactions:

NovaRacer @racer_nova @redbulletin Red Bull, Ferrari and Mclaren. What is the rest of the grid doing? Don't they consider pit stops to be important?

Jeff @jefjef420 @redbulletin Props to ferrari tho, they improved massively since last year

Matthew Britton @LittleBritt0208 @redbulletin Mental that they are all Sergio Perez's and also mental that it's just 3 teams in the top 15 like.

🇲🇾Si Penggoreng 🍗 @penggoreng_ayam @redbulletin Top 15 fastest pit stops have been dominated by only 3 teams. Other teams (I’m looking at you, Merc gotta buck up).

Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc speaks on the pit stop issues of the team

Leclerc stated that his team and the pit crew need to find solutions to improve on slow pit stops to gain crucial points. Speaking with RacingNews365, the Ferrari driver said:

"What hurt us even more [than waiting an extra lap] is the slow pit stop. We need to look into this because it's been two races where we're struggling a bit more with the pit stops."

"As I’ve said many times, when we're not fast enough we need to maximize all our points and today we didn't. We're only speaking about one or two points, but it's still one or two points and we need to make sure we maximize everything."

He continued:

"We have statistics of all the pit stops around the paddock and before this race [Belgium] we were still one of the best ones. In the last few races, we started to struggle a bit more, so now we will look into it."

"It's been two or three races in a row where we've had one or two pit stops where we've struggled. It has to become one of our priorities to maximize our points."

Despite some really fast pit stops, Ferrari have struggled to maintain consistency in this area. This has cost them more than the other teams and also restricted their ability to maximize their points in a weekend.