"Then why do they go in the Middle East; Money is king not history or safety"- Fans question F1 CEO over 'not selling soul of Formula 1' remarks

Fans have taken to social media to criticize F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali. They have questioned his recent remarks about retaining the DNA of the sport despite plans for a long calendar for the 2023 season.

As a sport, F1 has had a reputation for being highly money-driven for many years. The increasing number of races in Middle Eastern countries that face severe human rights issues has convinced fans that the sport values nothing more than money.

In an exclusive interview with Sport Bild, the Italian spoke on the subject. He emphasized that while money is certainly important, it is not the only aspect that is considered while making decisions.

“Money is important everywhere, for us too. But we don’t just look at that, the whole package has to be right. If we only looked at the bank account, the racing calendar would definitely look different. I’m not selling the soul of Formula 1. This is the normal change. We are opening up to the whole world.”

He continued:

“If I don't make a call myself, I see and hear little from Germany. They talk, talk, talk, but in the end, you need facts. It's a mystery to me how you can't build a business around a Grand Prix these days.

"But if they get it right, we will have a race in Germany again. The Grand Prix has to be worthwhile for all sides. We can't cover all the costs.”

Fans react to Stefano Domenicali's remarks about "selling the soul" of F1

HumbleLeaf28956 #DankeSeb @Schokolade759 @formularacers_ Then why do they go in the middle east, Miami etc. when there are better @formularacers_ Then why do they go in the middle east, Miami etc. when there are better

Pari ❤️🧚 @Calamars1016 @formularacers_ what he means is that he is going to select the venues that offers him the most money no matter how dangerous those tracks or if it means losing the essence and history of the sport. He won't even take into account what the drivers want because money is king not history or safety @formularacers_ what he means is that he is going to select the venues that offers him the most money no matter how dangerous those tracks or if it means losing the essence and history of the sport. He won't even take into account what the drivers want because money is king not history or safety

David Ritchie @Davidgoesfaster @formularacers_ Or in other words “ whoever throws the most money at us”. @formularacers_ Or in other words “ whoever throws the most money at us”.

Aphrodi @AphrodiOW @formularacers_ Human rights is clearly not part of the complete package @formularacers_ Human rights is clearly not part of the complete package

F1 CEO reportedly considering a 24-race calendar for the 2023 season

Reports suggest that F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali will be announcing the official race calendar for the 2023 season later this year. It is rumored that the sport will host up to 24 races next season.

A report by Racefans said the following:

"Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali expects to confirm details of next year’s schedule 'around early October,' he told a call to Liberty Media investors yesterday. Domenicali indicated the 2023 F1 calendar is likely to feature the maximum permitted 24 races.

"The series is endeavoring to reorganize some of its rounds to reduce the amount of travel and therefore cut costs and emissions."

Domenicali emphasized that while additional races will be added for the 2023 season, there will be fewer than 25 packed into the year. He said:

“The demand is very, very high for races. We cannot [say] anything more than what we are saying because we are, of course, finalizing all the details. But we for sure expect to have a couple of races more than this year, but less than 25, that’s for sure.”

With a record 23 races scheduled, the 2022 F1 season was set to become the longest season in the sport's history. That was until the Russian Grand Prix was dropped from the calendar after the country launched a military attack on Ukraine earlier this year. Domenicali recently confirmed that no races will be taking place in Russia in the future whatsoever.

