"There was certainly no cheating involved"- Red Bull boss refuses to apologize to other F1 teams over cost cap breach 

Red Bull boss Christian Horner believes that his team does not owe anyone an apology since they never intentionally breached the cost cap. The Briton instead claimed that his team should be the ones receiving an apology from rival camps.

While speaking at a press conference ahead of the 2022 F1 Mexican Grand Prix, the Red Bull boss fired back at their rivals, saying:

"An apology from who? To be honest with you, we are due an apology from our rivals for the claims that have been made. We make no apology for the way we have performed and acted. We take it on the chin and there are lessons to be learned. But there was no intent, nothing dishonest and there was certainly no cheating involved, which has been alleged in certain quarters."

Horner believes that his team has been awarded a "significant" penalty and voiced his concerns regarding the car's performance for next year. He said:

"We have been provided a significant sporting and financial penalty. The seven million US dollars is an enormous amount of money. But the more draconian punishment is the sporting penalty, which is a 10 per cent reduction in the use of our wind tunnel. Some people have said that is an insignificant penalty. But let me tell you now, that is an enormous amount and represents anything between a quarter of a second to half a second in lap time."

Red Bull has received a financial penalty of $7 million and a sporting penalty as well that will see a 10 percent reduction in its wind tunnel time.

Toto Wolff claims Red Bull has damaged its reputation amidst F1 cost cap breach saga

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff believes that more than anything, Red Bull has caused itself major reputational damage with the cost cap breach. He believes that in today's transparent world, no team would want themselves in a situation like this.

While speaking to Motorsport, the Austrian was convinced that the outcome was not good for Red Bull. He said:

"I think that the sum of the penalties is a deterrent, the sporting penalty, and to a lesser degree, the financial fine. But reputational damage that is happening is probably the biggest thing, and no team will want to come anywhere near that, because obviously, we are living in a transparent and compliant world. Our shareholders or our partners demand compliance, and in that respect that's just not on anymore."

Several team principals and even fans demanded that the FIA come down hard on the Austrian outfit. Off track, drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were booed and faced embarrassing cries of "cheaters" while attending fan events.

Many in the fraternity are convinced that Verstappen's titles are illegitimate ever since the team was accused of cheating. Understandably, the Austrian outfit will surely want to move on from this period of its existence.

