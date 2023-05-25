"There was certainly something going on": Daniel Ricciardo slowly getting his groove back, claims Helmut Marko

Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull's reserve driver for the season, is gradually regaining his rythm and confidence, according to Red Bull's advisor and head of the driver development program, Helmut Marko.

In a recent interview with motorsport-total.com, Marko shed light on Ricciardo's current position within the team and addressed his future prospects at Red Bull.

Marko praised eight-time race winner, who, according to the Austrian, has been performing admirably as a test driver. However, it also required some effort to bring the Australian back to his peak physical condition.

"He came to us quite thin, but is in a better shape now," Marko revealed.

Ricciardo seems to have found his comfort zone in his new role as a test driver and has also been actively involved in the PR activities. Marko commended the Australian for his contributions in these areas by stating,

"He's doing a very good job, doing a lot of marketing and PR activities."

"Not At Their Level": Marko Reveals The Future of Daniel Ricciardo At Red Bull

The topic of Daniel Ricciardo's future at Red Bull came up during the same interview, along with rumors of him potentially joining AlphaTauri to replace Nyck de Vries.

Helmut Marko made it clear though, that Ricciardo, at the moment, is not currently performing at the same level as Red Bull's, and currently F1's top two drivers, Sergio and Max Verstappen.

Marko, who was an avid supporter of Ricciardo during his with Red Bull until 2018, expressed his concern over the decline in Daniel Ricciardo's performance following his time with Renault and McLaren.

"Something must have happened to him that slowed him down in his competitiveness," Marko speculated. "This isn't the Ricciardo we knew."

Addressing the of Daniel Ricciardo potentially joining AlphaTauri to replace Nyck de Vries, Marko dismissed the notion and stated that is to secure a place in a top-tier team.

The Austrian emphasized the importance of the current break from active racing for Ricciardo, suggesting that it allows the driver to introspect and determine his desired direction. Marko believes that this period of reflection will enable the Australian to rediscover himself and gain clarity on his ambitions.

While Ricciardo's current role as a test driver may provide him with a valuable opportunity to contribute to the team's development and engage in promotional activities, it is evident that his aspirations lie in reclaiming a position within a top team. Whether Red Bull will offer the 33-year-old that chance or if he will seek opportunities elsewhere is yet to be seen.

Where do you think will the future lead Daniel Ricciardo to the next season? Let us know in the comments.

