"There are a lot of places that want a race" - F1 in a 'good place commercially', claims Haas boss

Haas boss Gunther Steiner revealed there are lots of countries wanting to host an F1 race. The 57-year-old team principal believes circuits like Las Vegas returning to the calendar are good for the sport commercially. Las Vegas will be hosting a night race from 2023 onwards.

Speaking about the new addition to the calendar, Steiner said:

“I think in general, Las Vegas, a lot of people cannot wait to go there, we all like Sin City. I think with the sponsors coming in, it will help. In general, Formula 1 is in a good place commercially. There are a lot of places that want a race, we can almost choose where we want to go.”

For the American-owned Haas team, three races in the United States of America mean sponsors for an outfit like theirs. This would mean more potential sponsors and investors for them with a third American venue on the calendar.

With the third race being announced in the US after Austin and Miami, F1 will have a presence in three different regions of the country. While some drivers have welcomed the addition, many believe the calendars are too long and stressful for the teams. Drivers like Sebastian Vettel, Pierre Gasly, and Esteban Ocon have also supported the need for traditional venues on the calendar.

Haas boss believes F1 CEO has done a great job of cracking the American market

With the growing demand for the sport this year, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has revealed that there are at least 30 venues ready to host a race. Subsequently, Guenther Steiner believes the Italian has done a commendable job of adding new venues to the calendar and opening up the American market for F1.

Praising Domenicali for his work, the Haas team principal said:

“I think Stefano and his team are doing a great job to organise it all and get the best out and getting into the American market is very good. As we all know, it is the biggest economy in the world and there is a really good potential of growth. I think it is very good to go there, hopefully we can pick up some of these great sponsors.”

Haas has often struggled with sponsors and has had shoe-string budgets to operate with. The American races have often been its marketing ground and earned the team their much-required PR points.

