"There are a few too many Lewis Hamilton fans around us": Oscar Piastri's witty remark after clinching the win in the F1 Chinese GP

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri claimed that there were far too many Lewis Hamilton fans at the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix, referring to his Chinese heritage. The Aussie driver dominated the race from the start and went unchallenged at the front to bring home his third F1 win at the Shanghai International Circuit on Sunday.

The 23-year-old had looked the quicker of the two McLarens throughout the entire weekend and had made fewer mistakes compared to his teammate Lando Norris, who finished behind him in P2, to bring home a 50th 1-2 for the British team.

In the post-race interview with F1TV, Oscar Piastri made a remark to his 1/16th Chinese heritage to express his joy after taking the race win and made a cheeky dig on Lewis Hamilton's popularity in the country, saying:

"Thank you. It's not a joke, by the way, I do have Chinese heritage somewhere, but thanks. Thanks for the support. The crowds have been exceptional for this week.

"There are a few too many Lewis Hamilton fans, but that's okay. We'll convince some of you next year. So thanks for coming out. The support has been incredible this year. So I really enjoyed it. Thank you."

Oscar Piastri had a gap of over 10 seconds to Lando Norris, who was under pressure from George Russell at the chequered flag given his brake struggles on the final lap.

Oscar Piastri expresses his delight after winning the Chinese GP

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri stated that he was proud of the performance from the MCL39 throughout the entire weekend as he. was the runner-up to Lewis Hamilton in the sprint as well.

As quoted by the aforementioned source, the three-time F1 race winner expressed his delight with the result and said:

"It's been an incredible weekend from start to finish. The car's been pretty mega the whole time. I think today was a bit of a surprise with how differently the tires behaved. I'm just so proud of the whole weekend. This is what I feel like I deserved from last week. The team did a mega job with the one-two. I'm very happy."

While dissecting the surprising one-stop strategy from most drivers, he added:

"On the medium, it was still a bit tricky but much better than yesterday, and then the hard was a much better tire than everyone expected, or certainly than we expected. To go all the way to the end like that was a bit of a surprise, but a happy surprise."

It was a perfect comeback weekend for Oscar Piastri after his heartbreaking P9 finish at his home race last weekend. It also helped him to close the gap to his teammate in the championship battle to 10 points.

