"There is a point where you just don't want to do it anymore": When Lewis Hamilton opened up on the intense commitment F1 takes

Lewis Hamilton is statistically the greatest driver on the F1 grid. However, remaining in the sport for so long requires certain sacrifices. In 2019, after winning his sixth world championship, he reflected on how such intense commitment requires deep contemplation which might have pushed him to bid adieu to the F1 world.

F1 drivers have a hectic schedule. Drivers begin training for the upcoming campaign in January, with February being filled with pre-season testing and March hosting the inaugural Grand Prix of the season.

The season runs till early December and on top of that, drivers have to participate in promotional campaigns for their teams. Reflecting upon how intense the F1 schedule is, Lewis Hamilton revealed his thoughts regarding whether the sacrifices are necessary to continue driving in the F1 circus. He said, via The Graham Norton Show:

"I do think that there is a point in which you know you can't keep it up. The demand on the season is so high. The sacrifice that you have to continue to make to be an operator and perform at the top of your level every year, it takes so much time away from family, away from friends and the sacrifices that you make. I mean there is a point where you just don't want to do it anymore."

While the 39-year-old was enveloped in thoughts of quitting the F1 world in 2019, he became a seven-time champion in 2020. He is now gearing up for his first season with Ferrari and participated in a TPC test at Fiorano earlier.

Lewis Hamilton shared his thoughts on his first day with Ferrari

Driving the elusive red car is almost every F1 driver's dream. Moreover, Lewis Hamilton's dream became a reality with the test at Fiorano. He then shared his thoughts after completing the initial run in the Ferrari SF-23, and said, via F1:

"I already knew from the outside how passionate the Ferrari family is, from everyone in the team to the Tifosi! But to now witness it firsthand as a Ferrari driver has been awe-inspiring. That passion runs through their veins and you can’t help but be energised by it. I’m so grateful for the love I have felt from everyone in Maranello this week, we have a lot of work to do but I can’t wait to get started."

On the other hand, the seven-time champion would reportedly get behind the wheel of a Ferrari again around Circuit de Catalunya. The Italian manufacturer has reserved the circuit for three days from January 28-30.

Thus, Lewis Hamilton's arrival at Maranello has been followed up with an extensive plan to get the Briton up to speed with the team. He would participate in his first race with Ferrari at the Australian Grand Prix on March 16.

