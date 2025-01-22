Watch: Lewis Hamilton waving to the Tifosi on his first Ferrari run in Maranello

Lewis Hamilton's arrival at Maranello was a long-awaited one. The Briton officially became a Ferrari F1 driver with the turn of the new year and got behind the wheel of the scarlet red car at the private test in Fiorano, and waved towards Tifosi lined up trackside.

The seven-time champion is statistically the greatest F1 driver. While his time at Mercedes was scarred by the recent downturn of the German giant, Hamilton took the bold step to part ways with the team and fulfill his childhood dream by going to Ferrari.

Subsequently, as soon as Hamilton arrived in Maranello, he jumped straight into the cockpit of the SF-23 for his first outing in a Ferrari F1 car. Moreover, he was accompanied by a hoard of Tifosi who spectated his venture around Fiorano, and he addressed them by waving at the fans cheering him aloud.

Hamilton is ecstatic to start the next chapter in his career. He revealed his new helmet design ahead of his Fiorano test run.

Lewis Hamilton is ready for his new journey with Ferrari

The 39-year-old is regarded as a star in the F1 world. However, he had a torrid 2024 season, finishing an all-time-low seventh in the driver's standings. Despite this, the whole of Italy has been on its toes to welcome him.

Hamilton then reflected on how his long-time dream came to fruition. He expressed gratitude to Ferrari leadership and team principal Fred Vasseur for making the move a reality.

"I’m incredibly grateful to John Elkann, Benedetto Vigna, Fred Vasseur and everyone at Ferrari for their trust in me and making me part of this family. I’m so excited to start this new era and to meet and work with a hugely talented and inspiring group of people. I’m dedicated to bringing everything I have to deliver for the team, the wider organisation and the fans," Lewis Hamilton said.

Hamilton would be seen at the F1 75 event in London. He would be there for the grand special season launch event along with the rest of the drivers. The event is scheduled to take place on February 18, 2025.

Immediately after this, the scarlet duo of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc would fly back to Maranello for Ferrari's reveal event. The team is also expected to hold a shakedown event at Fiorano, where both drivers would get a chance to drive the much-anticipated car and get a feel for it.

However, the 39-year-old's learning curve is understood to be a steep one. The intra-team dynamics at the prancing horses had been quite a stable one. Fans have questioned axing Carlos Sainz for the Briton's arrival. But the Scuderia reckons it to be the best decision for the team.

