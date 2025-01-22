Lewis Hamilton unveils beautiful yellow-colored Ayrton Senna-inspired crash helmet ahead of his Ferrari debut

Ahead of his Ferrari test debut, Lewis Hamilton unveiled a special helmet on social media. The new design of the helmet seems inspired by the Brit's idol, Ayrton Senna, as it has a predominant shade of yellow with some sparks of the color red.

Hamilton sent the town of Maranello into a frenzy upon his arrival on January 20. The seven-time world champion visited the factory, met team members, and had an official photo shoot at the headquarters.

Fans gathered outside the building to catch a glimpse of him, and Hamilton stopped by for a couple of minutes to sign some autographs. Meanwhile, on January 22, Hamilton is set to make his test debut with Ferrari at the Fiorano track. The event will be streamed live on the Sky Sports Italy YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, amid the fans' immense anticipation, Hamilton dropped an exclusive picture of his crash helmet on the social media platform Instagram. The helmet was covered in the color yellow, potentially a tribute to his idol Ayrton Senna.

Moreover, the helmet had touches of the color red. His car number, 44, and customized personal logo were also printed in red.

Lewis Hamilton is likely to use this helmet in the upcoming 2025 season with Ferrari. He could also don the same helmet during his test debut scheduled at Fiorano on January 22.

The seven-time world champion's arrival in Italy has sent waves across the F1 fraternity. The historic moment received appreciation from fans and critics. Moreover, Ferrari officials, including team principal Fred Vassuer, CEO Benedetto Vigna, and chairman John Elkann warmly welcomed him into the team.

At 40, Hamilton made a bold move to ditch Mercedes for the Italian team, ending their 11-year successful association. While the transfer was deemed a shocking one by many fans, for now, however, both Ferrari and Hamilton are in good spirits.

Lewis Hamilton reunites with former close aide, Angela Cullen

Lewis Hamilton's former physiotherapist, Angela Cullen (Image Source: Getty)

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has apparently reunited with her former physiotherapist, Angela Cullen. The latter worked with him for seven years, from 2016 to 2023, before moving to IndyCar after their separation.

However, after two seasons apart, Cullen is set to rejoin Hamilton's clan. According to reports, the Brit had roped in the New Zealander for her Mission 44 project. She has vast experience as a sports physiotherapist, and Hamilton deeply values her contribution from their association together at Mercedes.

Hamilton will have a new team at Ferrari. Ricciardo Adami will likely be his race engineer amongst other mechanics that will work on his side of the garage. Adami previously worked with Sebastian Vettel and Carlos Sainz, and his experience will likely help the British driver to ensure a smooth transition.

Notably, Lewis' race debut with Ferrari will happen on March 16 at the Australian Grand Prix.

