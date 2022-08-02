"There is no reason why we should change" - Ferrari won't see staff change over F1 summer break

Another disastrous strategy by Ferrari saw Charles Leclerc lose significant championship points at the 2022 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix last weekend. Subsequently, demands for a personnel shuffle were raised across the paddock and social media forums.

The Scuderia's team boss Mattia Binotto, however, insists that they have no intention of changing any staff members, despite the criticism Ferrari has received for the long list of blunders made so far this season. The Italian claimed that these have not all necessarily been cases of bad luck, and hence there is no reason to change anything.

In a post-race media interaction, Binotto emphasized that the team members intend to learn from these mistakes and grow by understanding what went wrong and how to get it right the next time. He said:

“It’s not a matter of bad luck, and there is nothing to change as well. It’s always a matter of continuous learning and building, building experience, building skills. Certainly there is something that you need to look at [from the race] and understand why.”

“But if I look again at the balance of the first half of the season, there is no reason why we should change. I think we simply need to address what was wrong today, we need to understand, and then to address and get back competitive at the 12 races so far and the reason why it could not be the case at the next one.”

Reiterating that the team is focusing on a more positive second half of the 2022 season, he added, saying:

“As a leader as he is [key] to continue building, building for the team and building for himself step by step, and I think to look at each single race as an opportunity to win. We are winning and losing altogether. Today it has not been a great one but I think there is still much potential and a lot of potential. We need to focus first to understand the reasons of today, address them, and come back even stronger.”

Ferrari claims tire strategy at the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP did not cost Charles Leclerc a win

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto claimed that while the team understood that the hard compound tires were not as fast as the mediums before putting them on for Charles Leclerc, they expected them to work further on in the race. He also revealed that even if the team had taken another route, the Prancing Horse had other issues last weekend that would have still cost the team a win.

In a post-race media interaction, Binotto said:

“Based on our data and our analysis, we knew the hard was not as fast as the medium, but it could have been as fast 11 laps into the stint… Yes, it didn’t work and we would not have fitted them had we known they would be as bad.”

When asked if Ferrari could have secured a win at the Hungaroring last weekend, Binotto admitted that it was rather unlikely, saying:

“I don’t think so. As I said before, we were lacking pace and I don’t think we would have won today. Because it’s the first time in these races that we didn’t have the speed so much to be there for the victory.”

Rumors suggest that Binotto's role within the team is possibly at risk, with former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher specifically claiming that such mistakes could potentially see him getting fired over the summer break.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far