Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has swiftly put to bed the rumors of Lewis Hamilton potentially moving to Scuderia Ferrari at the end of his contract.

The world of F1 is no stranger to rumors and speculations, especially when it comes to high-profile drivers like Lewis Hamilton. Recently, there had been whispers of a potential move by Hamilton to the iconic Ferrari team, fueling excitement and speculation among fans and media alike. However, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, in a recent interview with the on-site media in Monaco, has effectively put a stop to these rumors.

With both Hamilton and expressing satisfaction with their ongoing partnership, it seems the speculations have little substance.

Emphasizing their commitment to working together before considering other options, Wolff spoke about the Lewis Hamilton-Ferrari rumors, stating

"There's nothing behind that. I think that, how it is at the moment with us, we are in a super happy position with Lewis. There weren't any stumbling blocks in the contract negotiations."

Prior to the , reports circulated that Ferrari was preparing a substantial offer of £40 million to entice Hamilton away from Mercedes.

However, these rumors were quickly , who denied any discussions with Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time world champion himself confirmed that his team was close to finalizing a new contract with Mercedes, indicating a continuation of their successful collaboration.

Toto Wolff has consistently maintained a close working relationship with Lewis Hamilton throughout their time together at Mercedes. Wolff's remarks while addressing the firmly dismiss any notion of Hamilton engaging in talks with Ferrari. Wolff stated,

Wolff further revealed the existence of a longstanding pact between himself and Hamilton, wherein they refrain from entertaining discussions with other teams until a joint decision is made regarding their future together.

"We have a pact – and we've had that since many, many years – that we wouldn't talk to any other driver before we have taken a decision to stay together or not, so I was never a millimetre in doubt that there was any discussion.

This agreement has fostered trust and loyalty between the two, highlighting their shared commitment to achieving success as a team.

"I don't want to talk yet" : Toto Wolff remains tight-lipped about the ongoing negotiations with Lewis Hamilton

While Hamilton and Mercedes continue to negotiate the terms of their next contract, Wolff remains tight-lipped about the specifics.

He stated, "I don't want to talk yet because the two of us, Lewis and the team, we want to do the best work for each of us... We're talking terms, we're talking options and all of that and [we're] completely aligned. It's really [about] brainstorming what's best."

As fans eagerly await news of Hamilton's contract extension, it is clear that Toto Wolff remains unfazed by the Ferrari rumors. His calm and composed demeanor reassures the Mercedes faithful that their star driver is firmly rooted within the team. The absence of any hurdles during contract negotiations further reinforces the notion that Hamilton's future lies with Mercedes.

