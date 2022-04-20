"These cars are not made for that" - Max Verstappen wants the 'right tracks' to stay on the F1 calendar instead of street circuits

Max Verstappen believes circuits that are suited to modern F1 cars should remain on the calendar. He questioned the current push towards glamorous street circuits that are 'not made for' such cars.

The 24-year-old reportedly had a meeting with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali on Thursday ahead of the Australian GP. His two prime concerns were the portrayal of the sport in Netflix's Formula 1: Drive to Survive and the addition of more street circuits on the calendar.

However, the reigning champion is aware that the F1 chief needs to please his stakeholders with more commercially valuable additions to the calendar.

In an interview with Dutch newspaper Telegraaf, Verstappen said:

“Of course [F1] has to make money and try to make the sport more popular, but it's also important that the right tracks stay on the calendar and that we don't just race at street circuits in cities. In the end, these cars are not made for that. He [F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali] understands that the cars may not be made for that too, but he has to take into account his shareholders.”

Like many of his colleagues, including Daniel Ricciardo and Sebastian Vettel, Max Verstappen believes the iconic European circuits are equally important and need to remain on the calendar.

The Dutchman feels the sport needs to find a balance between the number of old and new venues on the calendar.

Commenting on how newer venues are replacing European circuits on the calendar at the Drivers’ press conference in Australia, Max Verstappen said:

"I think we have to find a balance of course. I think it's just very important that we make sure that we do visit you proper tracks still, not only street circuits, but I'm sure you know F1 is well aware of that but I can definitely understand that we need a few more races in the US to increase the popularity there as well and of course we are happy to go there."

"But of course we will also I think find it important to keep a few historic tracks which are really enjoyable to drive on the calendar but there also some tracks which are let's say less exciting, I'm not going to name them but a few out there so you just need to find the right balance."

Max Verstappen fears F1’s entertainment needs and the direction the sport is taking

Max Verstappen understands the sport’s new demands for commercial value and entertainment.

With entertainment becoming a primary demand, he fears the sport will no longer remain true to its identity.

Speaking about the new demands of the sport, Verstappen said:

“It won't be like it used to be. Entertainment will be more important, but that's just the world today.”

Many believe that since the sport is taking a more commercial and entertainment-oriented direction, the show should not precede racing.

Therefore, despite its rapid evolution, the F1 should not steer away from its true DNA.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh