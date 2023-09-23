"They can go suck an egg" - Max Verstappen on people doubting the impact of the FIA technical directive on Red Bull's car

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen did not hold back in his response to critics after his pole position at the 2023 Japanese GP qualifying on Saturday (September 23) and stated that they can 'go s*** an egg'.

The double world champion was back to his dominant best in Suzuka as he dismantled the opposition and took pole position by over half a second from the McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

There had been some doubts hanging over the Red Bull F1 team after they had an unusually bad weekend in Singapore last time around, with many claiming that they had been hit hard by the new FIA directive regarding the flexi floors.

However, Max Verstappen's performance throughout the weekend so far in Suzuka has rubbished those claims. In his post-qualifying press conference, Max Verstappen said:

"Honestly, we had a bad weekend but people then start talking about it's all because of the technical directive but they can go s*** on an egg. But from my side, I was just very fired up To have a good weekend here and make sure that it was strong."

Max Verstappen analyzes his pole position at the Japanese GP in Suzuka

The Dutch driver finished 0.581s ahead of Oscar Piastri and never really looked in any trouble throughout the session as he was the only one to get into 1m 28s in one of the toughest tracks on the calendar.

In his post-quali interview, Max Verstappen said:

“It’s been an incredible weekend so far, especially in qualifying, where you can really push it to the limit, it felt really, really nice. We had a bad weekend in Singapore. I already felt from the preparation we had that this was going to be a good track, but you never really know how good it’s going to be."

"From lap one it’s been really, really nice. Of course, you try to find little improvements here and there, and I think we did that. To be on pole here is fantastic.”

Red Bull team boss Christain Horner was also in awe of the pole lap and added:

“I think we’ve seen something special, that turn five - that first sector was mighty! That first run looked good enough but then he went quicker again. An absolutely mind-blowing performance. Singapore was an anomaly for us, the car has always been strong at this type of circuit. Today was an awesome performance."

It will be tough for anyone on the grid to deny Red Bull and Max Verstappen a sure-shot victory in Suzuka this weekend.