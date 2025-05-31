"They were dirty, dirty Haas": Alex Albon chastises the American team's Ollie Bearman's tactics during the F1 Spanish GP qualifying

Williams F1 driver Alex Albon was fuming at Haas F1 driver Oliver Bearman as he believed that the Brit 'purposely' used tactics in the Q2 session at the 2025 Spanish GP qualifying. The Thai driver has had a tough weekend in the final outing at the Circuit de Catalunya as he missed out on an entire Free Practice session on Friday and has generally looked a bit uncomfortable in the FW47.

Heading into the weekend in Barcelona, he and the Grove-based outfit were generally downbeat about their chances of getting a good result as the long corners of the track did not suit their package.

However, Alex Albon found himself in the Q2 session while his teammate Carlos Sainz went out in Q1 and will start the race on Sunday from P18. The former Red Bull driver finished the qualifying in P11 but was frustrated with Oliver Bearman's tactics in the Q2 session.

The 29-year-old was improving on his final push lap in Q2 and was up on his time, but lost a whole heap of lap time after he encountered the slow-moving Haas of Bearman, which cost him more time due to the dirty air.

Alex Albon was not pleased with the rookie and on his team radio complained of the same, saying:

"They were dirty, dirty Haas. They knew what they were doing. They purposely slowed down in the third sector."

It was only the second time this year that Alex Albon failed to make it out of the Q2 session apart from Bahrain.

Alex Albon comments on his difficult Friday in Spain

Williams F1 driver Alex Albon admitted that it was a "tough" day for him on Friday, May 30, as he believed that the FW47 was a better car than previous iterations in Barcelona.

On the team's official website, the two-time F1 podium sitter said:

"I’ve only done one session so far this weekend, so there’s a bit of catching up to do. We’ve definitely got a better car than last year, but this track has never been the strongest for us and the track temperature is making it more difficult. We’ll take a look at it overnight."

The Anglo-Thai driver has been leading the midfield in terms of points scored in the 2025 season as he sits P8 in the Driver's Standings with 42 points to his name from eight races and two sprints thus far.

