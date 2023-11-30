"They should let Albon drive both cars": Fans react to Williams F1 boss's latest update on Logan Sargeant's contract

F1 fans have suggested that Williams F1 boss James Vowles should let Alex Albon race in both cars when the former claimed that he was "going through data" to make a decision on Logan Sargeant's future.

The American driver finished the 2023 season in 21st in the drivers' championship, having scored just a solo point during his entire rookie season. Alex Albon scored 27 of the team's 28 points which helped them secure P7 in the constructors' championship for the first time since 2016.

Speaking with Motorsport.com, the Williams F1 boss said:

"Fundamentally, I wanted to make sure I saw the end of the season and assess all the options. I'm someone that was very clear from the beginning. I want to assess this across the season, not across one race, to make sure we make the right decision for this team and for the future of Logan as well."

"I just want to check through a full season of data one more time and look at the progress, look at mistakes, look the outliers, look for growth and just make sure we're on the right track,"

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions, with one fan claiming that Vowles should let Albon drive both cars:

"They should let Albon drive both cars."

Logan Sargeant analyzes his rookie season with Williams F1

The American accepted that he had a pretty inconsistent rookie season in the sport that included the highs and lows with the team.

Speaking with F1.com after the Abu Dhabi GP, the Williams F1 driver said:

“Yeah, tough times, good times, I think especially this back half of the season really finding some momentum. The race pace has been on a very uphill trajectory and the qualifying pace starting to come together now."

"I’ve never given in. There have been plenty of tough moments but kept pushing, kept improving and could not have spent it with a better group of people.”

It will be fascinating to see if the Williams F1 team will continue with Sargeant for the next year as he is the product of their driver's academy. Continuing with him will be a strong indication of faith in the American's abilities. However, if they decide to drop Sargeant for outside talent, it might not reflect well on their junior program.