“They’re going to jump back quite strongly” - Andrea Stella predicts a Mercedes comeback in 2024 to challenge Red Bull F1

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella feels Mercedes could make a strong comeback in the coming races as every team starts to settle down with their core concepts and improve upon them. Stella is well aware of how strong the Silver Arrows are as a team and that they can bounce back with strong force the moment they figure out their issues with the car.

Speaking to motorsport.com, the McLaren senior initially explained how his team is happy with the progress they have made in a few months and is confident for 2024 as well. However, he understands that other teams will soon start to do the same, as soon as they get their core concepts in the right place. He said:

“At the moment, we are encouraged by the development we see on next year's car. But, at the same time, I guess it's the same for everyone because right now some concepts are starting to be quite clear across the paddock.”

Furthermore, he admitted that he is confused about how other teams are faring against his own and against the reigning world champion, Red Bull. He also pointed out that Mercedes could soon start to pounce on other top teams.

Lastly, Stella mentioned that the current pecking order of the grid could change when the sport enters 2024, since all 10 teams will be back in their factories, developing a new machine for a new season. The McLaren team principal concluded:

"We don't know whether we are developing faster than other teams. And above all, we don't know whether we are developing faster than Red Bull. And let's not forget that Mercedes, I think they realized what they need to work on. And I suspect they're going to jump back quite strongly.

"There are no factual elements at this stage to say this is the pecking order we'll see next year. I think things can evolve.”

Mercedes have gradually picked up pace this season and are currently defending their second position in the constructors' championship from Ferrari.

Christian Horner suspects Mercedes boss is plotting something big to defeat Red Bull in 2024

Meanwhile, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner recently spoke about how Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has not been attending several races. However, the former is well aware that the Austrian must be planning something major to bounce back and fight Red Bull in 2024, if not in 2023. He praised the Silver Arrows and their drivers, admitting that they are capable of fighting Red Bull.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Horner said:

"Obviously we haven't seen much of him [Toto Wolff] the last couple of years but I'm sure he's plotting. I'm sure he's got something that they're working on.

"They're a great team. They are a big team. They have got great drivers. They'll be looking to fight back."

It is safe to say that Mercedes will most likely try its best to fight Red Bull in 2024.