“They did not want to sign him”: Alain Prost makes major Oscar Piastri and Alpine confession

Alain Prost made a huge revelation about Oscar Piastri and his connection with Alpine. The McLaren driver, who was once a top target for the Renault (Alpine) camp, was under the radar of Prost for a very long time. However, the French team declined to pay heed and bring the Australian driver under their umbrella despite Prost's call.

Piastri entered Formula 1 for the first time in 2023 with the Papayas. However, his entry to the most premier form of open-wheel racing wasn't easy as Zak Brown's team had to find their way out against Alpine, as the French team entered a tug of war with McLaren.

After weeks of tussling, the Papayas ended up winning the battle and secured Oscar Piastri's services. Fast forward to 2025, the man from Down Under is the leading driver in the F1 Drivers' Championship.

As Alain Prost, the four-time world champion, recalls the days when he noticed Piastri from his young days and wanted Renault to bring him in, here's what the former F1 driver said during the Goodwood Festival of Speed (via PlanetF1):

“I know Oscar much better because I was the one to push Renault to bring him in, in the academy a long time ago; they did not want to. I saw him driving in Formula 3, or even before, and then Formula 2.

"I like the way he behaves, a little bit like me, thinking about when to do the right manoeuvre for overtaking and being a little bit more clever. I like him."

Oscar Piastri currently leads the Drivers' Championship with 234 points after 12 races and two Sprints; he is ahead of his teammate Lando Norris by eight points. In terms of statistics, Piastri is also ahead as he has won five races and claimed four pole positions compared to the Brit's four victories and three poles.

Alain Prost let his feelings known on Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris' championship battle

Alain Prost shared his thoughts on the ongoing championship battle between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Speaking about their current scenario, here's what the Frenchman said (via PlanetF1):

"You never know what’s going to happen, but this type of driver, normally, they can make a progression. Some, if it’s only the driving skill, sometimes they are on a plateau. I don’t know Lando [Norris] very much, but honestly, for this type of championship, the best should win.”

The McLaren duo had been incredibly strong this season as they propelled McLaren to P1 in the Constructors' Championship with 460 points. Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull are at a distant second, third and fourth, respectively, with 222, 210 and 172 points.

