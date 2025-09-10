“They will ruin his career”: Fans react as reports emerge of Ferrari’s interest in Lewis Hamilton’s successor

F1 fans have reacted to fresh reports suggesting that Ferrari was eyeing up Oscar Piastri as a potential Lewis Hamilton replacement in the near future. The Aussie driver leads the 2025 F1 championship and has a multi-year contract with the McLaren F1 team.Spanish journalist Fabio Marchi has claimed that Ferrari was keeping tabs on 2025 F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri as a potential Lewis Hamilton replacement at Prancing Horse. Marchi shared that he learnt this information during a conversation with an Italian journalist recently.&quot;The other day I spoke with an Italian journalist who was certain Ferrari is keeping a close watch on Piastri,&quot; said Marchi, via Cortito y al Pie podcast.F1 fans on social media have shared their comments on these reports, with many wondering what Piastri's future looks like.&quot;Piastri should run for the hills. They will ruin his career,&quot; said one user.Mr K @81_kezLINKPiastri should run for the hills. They will ruin his career&quot;I have a bad feeling Ferrari will Ferrari themselves if Oscar drives for the team,&quot; said another fan.T. Hamada @HarpyDF42_RBLXLINKI had a bad feeling Ferrari will Ferrari themselves if Oscar drives for the team.&quot;I'm sorry but why would he leave a championship winning car to join Ferrari?&quot; questioned another user.Red_5 @lfc6775LINKI'm sorry but why would he leave a championship winning car to join Ferrari?Here are some more reactions:&quot;They would do anything except fixing the car and team,&quot; said another fan.ohh hell nahhh @iqfd16LINKThey would do anything except fixing the car and team&quot;What a **** waste of money. They learned nothing from chasing seb,&quot; claimed another user.KW @recca777LINKWhat a **** waste of money. They learned nothing from chasing seb🤦‍♂️&quot;you can hire superman himself but if the car and strategy aren't up to par, it's all for nothing,&quot; said yet another fan.tini🏎️🇮🇩 @drszonesLINKyou can hire superman himself but if the car and strategy aren't up to par, it's all for nothingSince arriving at Maranello in 2025, Lewis Hamilton has failed to claim a race win or even a podium finish in the first 14 races of the season. He did achieve a sprint pole and victory in Round 2 at China, marking his only Ferrari triumph. He has also been outperformed by teammate Charles Leclerc, who sits 46 points ahead of the Briton after 14 rounds.Ferrari boss claims Lewis Hamilton will break podium drought in 2025Lewis Hamilton ahead of the Italian Grand Prix - Source: GettyScuderia Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has said that he expects Lewis Hamilton to eventually break his podium drought with the team in 2025. The Frenchman explained how Hamilton has been able to battle out with the likes of George Russell in recent races, suggesting he can compete for podiums.Speaking after the Italian GP, Vasseur was asked if he believed that Hamilton could break his podium duck this year.&quot;Yeah, because he was able to fight with Russell at Zandvoort and was able to come from P10 to the gearbox of Russell [at Monza]. Yes, we can expect to be on the podium,&quot; said Vasseur, via PlanetF1.Vasseur also claimed that Hamilton's pace matched that of Leclerc's during the Italian GP. He also credited the Tifosi at Monza for lifting the 7x world champion's mood, who performed well to finish sixth after having started the race from P10.