"This is a bit cringey. Why would he reveal this on TV?": Fans react to Nico Rosberg revealing Lando Norris ignored his offer to help him

Lando Norris is in a 2025 world championship fight with his teammate Oscar Piastri and Red Bull's Max Verstappen, but with the tides not favoring him, former F1 champion Nico Rosberg had pooled in to possibly help the Briton.

The retired German driver claimed he had messaged the 25-year-old, but Norris didn't reply to him. However, Rosberg made this claim on Sky Sports F1 during the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday, June 15, leading fans to deem the revealing of it a 'bit cringey'.

The senior McLaren driver was also in contention to fight for the drivers' world title with Verstappen last year. Back then, Piastri had played second fiddle and helped the Briton in his pursuit of the title.

However, this pursuit ultimately failed as the Dutchman took home his fourth drivers' championship crown. Despite this, the Briton aimed to get his maiden title in 2025 and started the year on track by securing a win at the Australian Grand Prix.

But, since then, Piastri has taken over the lead in the championship standings, and the pressure of fighting for the elusive crown is seemingly getting to the 25-year-old. That's when 2016 F1 champion Rosberg had chipped in on possibly mentoring him.

Despite his good intentions, he claimed that Lando Norris did not respond, which the 39-year-old revealed on the Sky Sports broadcast.

On the contrary, this statement was not taken by fans as a good gesture as they jibed back at the F1 pundit for putting a personal conversation out to the public. One fan reacted to above X post, writing,

"This is a bit cringey. Why would he reveal this on TV? Jeez 😭"

"Maybe he didn't reply because he knew Rosberg would read it out on the broadcast at the first opportunity," another fan wrote.

One more fan hit back at Rosberg for revealing it during a broadcast.

"The fact that Rosberg feels the need to reveal this on live tv, disqualifies him completely from being a mentor," another fan wrote.

Fans continued the battering on social media as they wrote:

"I don't really get why you would put this out on live television," one netizen wrote.

"Maybe because nico would probably share it on national television," another netizen wrote.

"Can you blame him? rosberg needs to leave him alone," a netizen shared.

Norris' Canadian GP came to an end on lap 67 when he ran into the rear of Piastri's MCL39.

Lando Norris admits fault for his crash with Oscar Piastri

Lando Norris (L) and Oscar Piastri at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Spain - Source: Getty

Lando Norris was hounding Oscar Piastri in the dying stages of the Canadian GP. He then got his best chance to overtake his teammate between laps 66 and 67 and had DRS heading into turn one.

However, a deja vu seemingly happened as Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button's crash at the 2011 edition of the race was recreated in dry conditions between the papaya duo. Norris went for an ever-closing gap and ended his race prematurely.

Reflecting on the incident, Lando Norris admitted his blunder and said in the post-race interview:

"No one to blame but myself, so I apologise to the whole team and to Oscar [Piastri] as well for attempting something a bit silly. I'm glad I didn't ruin his whole race."

Meanwhile, Norris' retirement helped Piastri extend his championship lead to 22 points in the drivers' standings.

