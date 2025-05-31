"This car gotta be illegal": Fans react as McLaren dominates F1 Spanish GP Qualifying

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris helped McLaren lock out the front row for the Spanish Grand Prix for the first time since 1998. With the Papaya duo having considerable edge on its rivals, fans reacted to the team's dominant showing.

F1 has often been a landscape where dominance usually occurs. Since the start of the turbo-hybrid era, Mercedes showcased its might by winning eight constructors' world championships and seven drivers' world championships from 2014-2021.

Then, it was Red Bull's turn, which won four drivers' world titles alongside two constructors' titles between 2021-2024. However, McLaren's resurgence saw the team win the constructors' championship last year and start the year as the favorites for the title in both departments.

With the MCL39 following in the footsteps of its predecessor, the Woking-based team has won six of the opening eight races, and is slated to take victory at the Spanish Grand Prix with the Piastri-Norris duo locking out the front row for the race.

However, some fans were frustrated with the MCL39's pace and reckoned that it might be illegal, owing to it being miles ahead of its rivals:

"This car gotta be illegal.. their advantage got bigger if anything after the TD."

Jiv 🇧🇬 @ZhivkoDimitrov1 This car gotta be illegal.. their advantage got bigger if anything after the TD

"Biggest pole margin of the year, the McLaren looks stronger today than it has all season…excellent," one fan wrote.

"TD had no effect for those McLaren," another fan wrote.

Here are some more reactions:

"3 tenths in a track that was supposed to suit them. McLaren are easily winning the race if they come out infront in turn one," one netizen wrote.

"2 tenths is a rocketship now?," another netizen wrote.

"Red Bull were hyping this TD change for nothing," another fan shared.

Oscar Piastri emerged ahead of Lando Norris again this year in the qualifying segment en route to claiming his fourth pole position.

Oscar Piastri content with McLaren MCL39's pace during Spanish GP qualifying

Oscar Piastri after winning the pole position for the F1 Grand Prix of Spain - Source: Getty

The Aussie has been the lead papaya driver in the initial phase of the 2025 season. Though Lando Norris fought back on multiple occasions, Oscar Piastri has retained his lead in the drivers' standings with the slightest of margins.

Reflecting after bagging his fourth pole position in F1, the 24-year-old said in the post-qualifying interview hosted by Alex Brundle:

"Yeah, very happy, it has been a good weekend so far. The car has been mega, and glad to put in some good laps as well."

On the other hand, the distance from the grid to turn one is over half a kilometer. This could invite Max Verstappen and George Russell into the mix at turn one, which could leave the front row starters in a sensitive position.

