"This is exactly what he needs!": Fans react to a heart melting moment between Lewis Hamilton and his fan

Lewis Hamilton had a heartwarming interaction with a fan during a store opening event in London. As he signed autographs, a fan from the crowd yelled some words of encouragement that not only moved the Ferrari driver but also the Formula 1 fans on social media.

Ferrari is having a terrible season, and Hamilton has been caught at the center of it. He joined the Red Team earlier this year after cutting ties with Mercedes, with whom he won six world titles.

While the move created plenty of intrigue among fans, Hamilton has hit rock bottom instead. In five races, he has managed to accumulate only 31 points with no podium victories (except for a sprint race win in China).

At the Saudi Arabian GP, he looked dejected after a P7 finish.

Amid a downbeat start to the season, Lewis Hamilton was comforted by fans. On April 25, he visited London for a store opening ceremony where hundreds of fans gathered to support him. A fan from the crowd screamed:

"Lewis, remember who you are, mate. You did it. You will do it again. So much love for you, man. So much love."

These words of encouragement left Hamilton moved as he shook hands with the fan. Moreover, F1 fans on social media also reacted to the heartwarming moment.

"This is exactly what he needs!!!!" a fan said.

"The faceless man just said what true Lewis Hamilton fans are thinking," another fan said.

"Thank you to those that were there and showed him some love and encouragement," a user commented.

A fan also appreciated the man for motivating Hamilton at a tough time.

"Whoever said this is a KING," a comment read.

"Who is this man? I need to give him a medal," a fan opined.

"Tears in my eyes seeing Lewis realise what the guy is shouting," a user said.

Meanwhile, Hamilton will next be seen in action at the Miami Grand Prix scheduled for May 5.

2025 is not a transitional year for Lewis Hamilton, says Ferrari team boss

Lewis Hamilton at F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton, after spending 11 years with Mercedes, is having trouble adjusting to the Ferrari cars as their design is reportedly different. However, despite the adaptability issue, team principal Fred Vasseur has refused to admit that the 2025 season is a transitional time for Hamilton.

Talking to Motorsportweek, Vasseur said:

“It’s not a transitional time, but for sure he’s down because when you finish the race in sixth, your teammate is on the podium. Honestly, I take it as positive that Lewis is down because if he was happy with this, it wouldn’t be normal. He’s a racer, he’s a competitor, he wants to get the best from what he has, and for sure he’s disappointed. Now we have to work together to react together, and it will be the only way to move forward.”

At the 2025 Saudi Arabian GP, Charles Leclerc secured the first podium of the season for Ferrari, finishing P3. However, Lewis Hamilton settled for P7 after a tough race.

