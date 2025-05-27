"This should finally get me to quit on Ferrari": Fans react to reports of Christian Horner being approached by the Italian team

F1 fans were seen raging after the reports of Red Bull team principal Christian Horner being approached by Ferrari made rounds on the internet. Horner is the longest-serving team principal on the F1 grid, as he took over the role at the Austrian team in 2005.

Under his leadership, the Milton-Keynes outfit has won seven Drivers' and six Constructors' championships in 20 years of existence and has dominated the sport.

As reported by Bild, Ferrari might have made some casual approaches to Christian Horner to inquire about his future with Red Bull in their bid to bring him to the Italian team in the future. Ferrari's team principal, Frederic Vasseur's contract with the Maranello-based outfit would expire at the end of the 2025 season, with no signs of extension yet.

However, it was suggested that Ferrari bosses were aware that it would be tricky to poach Horner from Red Bull, as the latter's contract ends in 2030 and has full support from the board.

F1 fans on X to gave their reaction to Christian Honer being approached by Ferrari, with one fan claiming:

"This should finally get me to quit on Ferrari."

"To replace Fred? Horrible idea."

Here are some more reactions:

"Isn't Bild one of the least trustworthy sources?" asked a fan.

"Seems very unlikely to say the least," said a fan.

"Christian ain't no Ferrari material," wrote another.

Red Bull is P3 in the Constructors' Championship with 143 points and has a gap of just one point on Ferrari, who are a place behind them, with the former being the only team apart from McLaren to win races in 2025.

Christian Horner suggests some changes to the Monaco GP

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner stated that the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix was an improvement from last year's 'procession' but believed making changes to the layout was the only solution for overtaking.

Speaking with Motorsport.com, the 51-year-old suggested after the race:

“I'd say it was an improvement. It was strategically more interesting, there was more jeopardy to it, you know, certainly better than what we saw last year, where there was just a procession. I think it's [changes to the track layout] the only way to really encourage any form of overtaking.

“I don't think I saw a single overtake in the race. So, trying to create a bit more braking area, either on the exit of the tunnel or, you know, Turn 1. If there was any way of creating a longer braking zone somewhere, we should really investigate it. The cars are so big now that, you know, you just don't have a chance to get alongside."

Christian Horner could lead Red Bull to only score 12 points in the 2025 Monaco GP, but managed to close the gap to Mercedes in front to four points.

