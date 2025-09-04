"This gives me the creeps": Damon Hill reacts to an image of Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, and Kim Jong Un

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill gave a worrying reaction to an image of Vladimir Putin Xi Jinping, and Kim Jong Un together on social media. The Brit has made a name for himself by speaking his mind and providing nuanced analysis of on-track action over the last decade.The former Williams F1 driver, who retired from the sport at the end of the 1999 season, has never shied away from giving his honest opinions on controversial topics. The 64-year-old is also active on his social media platforms and regularly gives his short reactions to on and off-track matters such as politics.On his recent post on X, he shared a picture of Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of China XI Jinping, and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un walking together during the SCO Summit in China, and wrote:&quot;I don't know about you but this image gives me the creeps.&quot;The trio is arguably the most controversial world leaders currently, owing to their communist policies and growing arsenal of nuclear weapons.Damon Hill, who left his role as an F1 pundit with Sky Sports at the end of the 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix, has been spotted in the paddock frequently, performing his punditry duties with various other broadcasters, including the BBC.He has also served as the President of the British Racing Drivers' Association from 2006 to 2011 and was influential in securing the 17-year deal for Silverstone hosting F1 races.Damon Hill gives his take on Lewis Hamilton's distraught reaction after HungaryFormer F1 world champion Damon Hill stated that he believed that Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton could not escape the clock after the latter was self-critical about his performance in the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix before the summer break.Speaking with the BBC, Damon Hill reflected on Hamilton's comments and said of his current state:&quot;Lewis has been doing this his whole life, since he was a kid. Packing your bags, travelling, the jet lag. The 24-race season is really, really hard. You can get run down. The question is whether he can sit back and enjoy his time at Ferrari, take a bit of a break, and stop trying to change them. Lewis is looking over at Tom Brady and people who've inspired him, who kept competitive in their sports for a very long time and extended their careers.&quot;But there is a point where you burn yourself out. And then you can't clear your mind. You need a very clear mind to race and commit to what is needed. Lewis has always considered himself exceptional, which he is. But there are some things that you can't escape, which is the clock.&quot;Lewis Hamilton has had an underwhelming first year with the Italian team and is yet to score a podium in the main race.