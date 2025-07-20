"This guy just gives me new reasons to hate him": Fans react to Toto Wolff revealing how Lewis Hamilton reaches out to him for dating advice

Lewis Hamilton joined Mercedes in 2013 and has had a formidable relationship with Toto Wolff since then, as the pair talked about the Briton's love interests in their time off the track, as Wolff revealed. However, with the Austrian revealing such details about Hamilton's private life, fans were left furious at the 53-year-old's statement to the media, and shared how it gave them another reason to hate the Mercedes supremo.

The seven-time champion was a close ally to Wolff in his days at Mercedes. Before moving to Ferrari, Hamilton and the Mercedes boss were often seen enjoying vacation together.

On the other hand, while Wolff was already married, Hamilton is yet to tie the knot. The Briton often ventured on dates and talked about them with the Austrian, who motivated him to go with his flings and tell his experience to him afterwards:

"I’m living a different life through his eyes—you know, he shows me his flirts and who he dates, and [asks], ‘Should I go for this girl or not?’ And I’m saying, ‘Yes, you should, and tell me how it was!"

But, Toto Wolff revealing such personal details of Lewis Hamilton's life was not on fans' bingo cards, who shared their disapproval of the former's statements:

"This guy just gives me new reasons to hate him. I don’t care if this happens, but if Lewis is truly your friend, you know what he goes through with the media & public, you will keep your mouth shut. Instead this idiot adds fuel to the fire. Who needs enemies when you have friends like this."

"Mind you, This was probably something he asked him once or twice in the 20 something years they’ve known each other lmao," one fan wrote.

"A fully grown adult acting like a teenager, sounds about right," another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, some fans reacted to the message in jest:

"Toto. Team director during days. Wingman during nights," one netizen wrote.

"Toto needs the flirting skills for Max," another netizen joked.

"Better than getting advice from Christian … right?" a third netizen wrote.

On the other hand, a 12-year-long alliance came to an end as Hamilton left Mercedes to join Ferrari at the start of the 2025 season.

Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton have maintained their relationship despite the Briton's departure from Mercedes

Toto Wolff (L), Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, and Susie Wolff (R) at the F1 75 Live event - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton secured all of his seven world titles with Mercedes-powered F1 cars. Moreover, six of them were won with the factory outfit situated at Brackley.

But, with Hamilton departing the German giant for the Maranello-based squad, questions were raised regarding whether the Briton would retain his strong relationship with Wolff. Perhaps, going from being colleagues to rivals was going to strain the connection between the two as the paddock conspired.

However, this has not been the case as the Austrian revealed to the Wall Street Journal that the two still have their relationship going strongly:

"Listen, on the racetrack, we want to beat you. No doubt about that. But it’s been 12 years that we have been in this relationship. We trust each other."

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton's decision to jump ship to Ferrari has seemingly backfired on him in hindsight. He has yet to win a race in the Grand Prix format and currently trails Charles Leclerc in the intra-team battle at the Italian squad.

All while George Russell has scored a myriad of podiums for Mercedes and has been the only driver to win a Grand Prix apart from the McLaren duo and Max Verstappen.

