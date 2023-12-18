"This Haas team boss wouldn’t have played such a bad role": Michael Schumacher's former manager on the impact of German's absence in his son's career

Michael Schumacher's former manager, Willie Weber, recently claimed that Haas team boss Guenther Steiner would have treated Michael's son Mick Schumacher in a better way if the seven-time world champion had been around. The legendary German driver had a pull in F1 like no other driver; hence, Weber feels his presence could have made Mick's career in F1 a lot more different.

Speaking to Focus.de, Michael Schumacher's old manager said that the seven-time world champion was eager to get Mick into racing and prepare him for F1. He believes that Mick would also have gotten a second chance in the sport had the iconic driver been around.

“I think that Michael was keen to get the boy into Formula 1 and manage him the way I used to manage him. If he had been at Mick’s side, this Haas team boss (Guenther Steiner) wouldn’t have played such a bad role with him and Mick would have had a second chance somewhere else,” he said.

Throughout Mick Schumacher's racing career, he had a manager named Sabine Kehm, who had close ties with the Schumacher family since 1999. She had also managed Michael Schumacher himself in 2010, when he returned to the sport with Mercedes.

Former Ferrari boss gives heartbreaking update on Michael Schumacher

Former Ferrari team boss and FIA president Jean Todt recently shared an upsetting update on Michael Schumacher's current state, a decade after his terrible skiing accident. In an interview with L'Equipe, Todt claimed that though Schumacher is still around, he is no longer the same person he used to be in F1.

“Michael is here, so I don’t miss him, [but he] is simply not the Michael he used to be. He is different and is wonderfully guided by his wife and children who protect him. His life is different now and I have the privilege of sharing moments with him. That’s all there is to say. Unfortunately, fate struck him 10 years ago. He is no longer the Michael we knew in Formula 1,” he said.

A year after his retirement from F1, Michael Schumacher encountered a near-fatal skiing accident in the French Alps in 2013. Since then, very few people have been in contact with him or seen him. Among these close ones is Jean Todt, with whom Michael won five of his seven drivers' world titles at Ferrari.