McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri indulged in a hilarious karting exchange days before the season-opener race weekend of the 2024 calendar kicked off.

The 2024 Formula 1 season is just around the corner. Following the conclusion of preseason testing at Bahrain International Circuit on Friday, February 23, the season-opener 57-lap race will commence on March 2 in the same venue.

Before settling in the paddock for their first high-octane competition of the season, McLaren teammates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were seen indulging in a karting session.

Post their karting stint, Piastri took to social media to share some photos from their outing. The #81 MCL38 driver wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account:

"Night off well spent ✌️"

Norris replied to the post with a cheeky comment, saying:

"This kid just wanted a quiet night at the track bro."

McLaren's 2024 MCL38 has injected confidence in Lando Norris

The first half of the 2023 season was a tumultuous one for McLaren. However, the tables turned during the Austrian GP at the Red Bull Ring, when Lando Norris sealed the P4 spot.

From that race on, the massive upgraded package of the MCL37 churned out podium finishes, and Piastri even went on to clinch the Qatar Sprint Race title.

McLaren's season ended on a favorable note as they snatched the P4 spot from their midfield rivals Aston Martin.

As the team now forays into their 58th Formula 1 season, Lando Norris has shown a high level of optimism in the new MCL38. The 24-year-old said (via RacingNews365):

"The team done an excellent job to get everything ready and not have any faults like that. Just various other things which have happened, which I mean, it's good that it happened now and we can prepare for a bit more for the future...I think the whole outlet from the team is in a much, much better position."

He added:

"And I think we've definitely come into this season, this test and this year, on the right foot for once. I don't think we've done that really at all the last three, four years. I would say that we've come in a bit more just attacking with various things, rather than not sure if this is going to be ready."