“This looks so right”: F1 insider shares her hot take on Lewis Hamilton donning Ferrari Red colours during Bahrain pre-season testing 

Lewis Hamilton donned Ferrari's red overalls during Day 1 of the pre-season test in Bahrain. Natalie Pinkham, the official commentator on air, compared Hamilton's transfer to football transfers and opined that his transition to Ferrari looks 'right.'

The 2025 pre-season test began in Bahrain on February 26. The first session saw Andrea Kimi Antonelli top the charts, with Liam Lawson and Alex Albon ranking P2 and P3, respectively. Hamilton, meanwhile, raced the SF-25 for Ferrari in an official setting for the first time and finished P5. He had a decent run around the Bahrain circuit with pundits appreciating his confidence and renewed energy with Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion also received high praise from on-air commentator Natalie Pinkham. She was on the commentary panel with F1 pundit Martin Brundle as they discussed Hamilton's transition.

Pinkham compared the Brit's transfer to Ferrari to that of football transfers. Talking on F1TV, she said:

"Comparing with the football analogy, it's so interesting. When you see players signed for different teams and they just put on the shirt, and you're like, Whoa, this looks so wrong. This [Lewis Hamilton in a Ferrari suit] looks so right. And actually Lewis' said he is exactly where he's meant to be."

Hamilton previously stated that he feels at the right place in Maranello. Donning the red overalls feels perfect and is also a privilege for him. The seven-time world champion left Mercedes after 11 years to fulfill his childhood dream of racing for the iconic team, Ferrari. He signed a multi-year contract effective from 2025.

Meanwhile, Ferrari is also embracing Hamilton's inclusion. Team principal Fred Vasseur deemed him a perfect fit for the team, as his maturity and experience will likely help the Italian team improve their performance and potentially end the trophy-less drought.

Lewis Hamilton explains why he is learning Italian

Lewis Hamilton Test For Ferrari (Image Source: Getty)

Lewis Hamilton reportedly delivered a speech in Italian during his first meeting with Ferrari engineers in Maranello. The Brit apparently learned to speak Italian to prove his commitment to his new team.

Talking to F1's official website, Hamilton said:

“I guess I want people to know that I'm willing to go above and beyond to be able to blend in and to contribute to my fullest potential. So I'm enjoying it, and it's challenging to practice. It's definitely hard to always retain and remember the words. It's not easy to learn another language. But I'm slowly getting there."

Lewis Hamilton apparently spent a lot of time with Ferrari engineers and gave his valuable feedback. He had seating issues after his first test, which the team reportedly addressed. However, the Brit stated that he needs time to adjust to the SF-25, as his performance and confidence with the new machinery are not at a satisfactory level.

