“This means that Checo is confirmed”: Fans react as F1 announces future of Mexican GP

On Wednesday, it was announced that the Mexican GP, which takes place at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez circuit in Mexico City, will be staying on the Formula 1 calendar until 2028. The sport has had the Mexico race on its schedule since 2015, and it won't be going away anytime soon. F1 announced the news on their X (formerly Twitter) account after signing a three-year extension that starts from 2026.

"BREAKING: The Mexico City Grand Prix has been extended to 2028! 🇲🇽"

Fans took the reply section of the post, sharing their thoughts on the latest development, with many guessing that the re-upping of the contract is an indication that Mexican driver Sergio Perez is making a return to the F1 grid. Checo Perez was part of the Red Bull team until 2024, and now, there are rumours that he might be back in the paddock driving for the new Cadillac F1 team.

"So this means that Checo is confirmed... Noice"

"This could be a big indication that Perez is getting the Cadillac drive," a fan wrote.

"A hint that Sergio Perez is coming back to F1 next year?! 🙃," another pondered.

Fans also shared their love for the track and the Mexican GP, in general.

"Fantastic decision, Mexico City GP brings so much passion to F1 here’s to more unforgettable moments 🏎️🇲🇽"

"Great news, this is an excellent circuit," a fan replied.

"It's a fun race to watch," another said.

Every year, the Mexican GP is a sold-out event, with last year's attendance number of 405,000 setting a new record.

Sergio Perez's former teammate, Max Verstappen, is one of the drivers on the current grid who has won at the track.

F1's President shares excitement on the continuation of the Mexican GP

Sergio Perez talks with Stefano Domenicali, CEO of the Formula One Group, prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on October 29, 2023 - Source: Getty

As part of the release announcing the contract extension of the Mexico GP, Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of F1, shared the sport's enthusiasm to keep the race on the schedule for the foreseeable future.

"Formula 1 is energy, passion and emotion, and every year the unique atmosphere created by our fans in Mexico City is one of the most incredible and energetic experiences of our championship."

“We look forward to continuing this extraordinary collaboration together and seeing the incredible enthusiasm of the Mexican fans again in October.” [via F1]

Last year's Mexican GP was won by Carlos Sainz, who secured a pole position start and was able to keep it up, crossing the line to score his final victory as a Ferrari driver.

This year's Mexico City Grand Prix will take place from October 24 to 26.

