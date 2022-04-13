"This is what racing is all about" - Alex Albon's drive to P10 at 2022 F1 Australian GP was worth the 'pain' for Williams

Williams team principal Jose Capito said that Alex Albon's drive from P20 to P10 at the 2022 F1 Australian GP is what racing is all about in F1. Recapping the race in a social media video for the team, Capito said:

“I would say this is racing and this is what racing is all about. Coming from P20, the last car on the grid and getting a point. Alex [Albon] did an outstanding job – the race pace was extraordinary. The strategy, I would say, was a bit risky – but no risk, no fun – and at the end, it worked out perfectly.”

Albon was disqualified from the Australian GP qualifying because of a fuel infringement and was relegated to the back of the grid. The young Thai-British driver started the race in P20 on hard tires and gained positions when other drivers pitted during the safety car period. At one point, he was running as high as P7 and easily keeping up with the McLarens ahead.

Benefitting from Lance Stroll holding up the rest of the field, Albon was able to stretch the gap between him and the drivers behind. With one lap remaining until the end of the race, he pitted and came out in P10.

Earlier, the weekend did not start on a positive note for Williams. The team was reeling from the disqualification of Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi's crash with Stroll as they went into the race. The race, however, was where it all came together for the team. Capito went on to add, saying:

“So, a fantastic end to a difficult weekend, but getting the first point is worthwhile. All the efforts and all the pain we went through this weekend, and the car was fantastic and Alex did an outstanding job.”

Alex Albon's point helps Williams leapfrog Aston Martin in the championship

For Williams, Alex Albon's point was significant in terms of the championship as it helped the team leapfrog Aston Martin in the standings. The Silverstone-based squad has been grappling with multiple issues ranging from the car to the driver's unavailability in the first three races. In terms of pace, however, Aston Martin still had the edge over Williams.

Albon changed that in Australia. When Sebastian Vettel crashed out of the race and Stroll incurred a second penalty over the weekend, Williams took home a points finish that propelled them to ninth in the championship.

For a team like Williams that might have the most under-developed package on the grid, every point is crucial and could be the difference between a significant prize money or a meager one.

Edited by Anurag C