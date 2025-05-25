"This relationship is not working": Fans react to Lewis Hamilton's 'are you upset with me?' radio to his engineer

Fans shared their concerns about Lewis Hamilton's relationship with his race engineer Riccardo Adami. This has come under the spotlight once again after the Ferrari driver found a blank response to his 'are you upset with me' question, which he asked during the recently concluded Monaco GP. Fans shared their reactions to this exchange on social media.

As Hamilton arrived from Mercedes to Ferrari, he had to part ways with his long-standing engineer Peter Bonnington and start working with Adami at the Prancing Horse. However, their relationship has often come under question.

Hamilton and Adami have shared uncomfortable radio exchanges throughout the season so far, something that was repeated at the Principality. After the race, the seven-time world champion asked if his race engineer was upset with the back and forth on the radio.

However, as per a recently surfaced video on X, Hamilton kept waiting on the cool-down lap and did not receive any response. There was silence on the other end of the radio. Here's the video that surfaced on X (via @fiagirly):

After the video found traction and gained fans' attention, here's how fans reacted on the micro-blogging site, X:

Reacting to it, a fan wrote, "This relationship is not working."

AJ @@Jamal_JRab This relationship is not working.

"They need to have a 1-1 sit-down after this," another fan wrote.

melisa @@MelisaMitchell They need to have a 1-1 sit-down after this.

A fan wrote, "Kick adami out i’ve seen enough."

div @@mercfosi kick adami out i’ve seen enough

Another fan wrote, "Fire Adami already! Bring Bono!"

Da Pi @@mercfosi Fire Adami already! Bring Bono!

"I’m hoping that Ricky got kicked out and someone forgot to take his headset and speak to Lewis," a fan wrote.

Karim @@Rahuss I’m hoping that Ricky got kicked out and someone forgot to take his headset and speak to Lewis

Another fan wrote, "Adami is sick first he caused Lewis penalty yesterday and continued his stupid theatrics today sickening."

Josephine @@JosephineOwili Adami is sick first he caused Lewis penalty yesterday n continued his stupid theatrics today sickening

With that said, it is too early to draw a conclusion on Lewis Hamilton's relationship with Riccardo Adami and paint it as strained. There could be a situation where the latter may have already left the radio by the time Hamilton asked him the question.

Lewis Hamilton felt he was in "no man's land" in Monaco GP race

Following the conclusion of the 2025 Monaco GP, Lewis Hamilton, who finished the race 51 seconds behind Lando Norris, shared his disappointment with how his race panned out. When asked about the race, here's what Hamilton, who came home in P5, said in his post-race interview (via Sky Sports):

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 - Source: Getty

"I can't comment on the race, I was in no-mans land. I started P7 with the penalty, and then passed two cars [with pitstops] and then in no-mans land from there."

Lando Norris of McLaren claimed the victory, ahead of Charles Leclerc of Ferrari. Championship leader, Oscar Piastri, rounded off the podium places, while reigning champion Max Verstappen crossed the finish line in P4.

