"This season was f**ked before it even began": Fans react to Red Bull complaining about correlation issues with the car

Red Bull's start to the 2025 season has been far from ideal as the Austrian team faced issues one after another. And the latest of the lot? Correlation issues with the wind tunnel and the track. As the issue surrounding it surfaced on the internet, fans took to their social media accounts to share their reactions.

Red Bull had a disastrous start to their 2025 season after three of its drivers faced constant issues with the cars. From Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson to Yuki Tsunoda, the Austrian team's drivers did not find it easy to get the maximum out of performances.

The recently concluded race in Bahrain was the most concerning one after Verstappen failed to qualify within the Top 5, and ended his race in P6. After the race, Verstappen stated that "everything went wrong" during his outing at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Red Bull Racing called an immediate meeting after the Bahrain race where top officials such as Christian Horner (team principal), Helmut Marko (advisor), Paul Monaghan (chief engineer), and Pierre Wache (technical director) were present.

After the meeting, Marko stated that the situation regarding Max Verstappen's stay in the team was concerning, whereas Horner stated that the team found an issue with correlation. He said, as per Racingnews365,

"The solutions that we see in our tools do not match the circuit. The wind tunnel has taken us in a direction that doesn't show the same thing on track."

Once the news surfaced on social media, fans went online to share their reactions on social media. Here's what they had to say about the latest Red Bull issue:

Reacting to it, a fan wrote, "Yeah I'm not expecting much from Imola upgrade then. This season was fucked before it even began."

Another fan wrote, "Oh well, the next upgrade package will most likely not achieve the desired performance."

"Horner and the whole team is being working in wrong direction for a long time..almost a year. From then no major performace found in the car. Itsalways max who maximizes the performance. This is utter nonsense. Shame. They should higher better talents soon to build a better car," wrote another fan.

"It’s time to fire Christian Horner and hopefully there is an out clause for Jonathon Wheatley. I believe he can get Red Bull back on track," a fan wrote.

A fan wrote, "We already know this. This is not new news. Waché confirmed it during testing. And therefore it is questionable whether updates will work. Probably not. We'll see."

Another fan wrote, "At this point just give up and focus on next year."

Red Bull are currently in P3 in the Constructors' Championship with 71 points after four races, and a sprint. McLaren leads the championship with 151 points, followed by Mercedes with 93 points.

Helmut Marko on Max Verstappen's future in Red Bull: "Concern is great"

Helmut Marko, the advisor of Red Bull Racing stated that Max Verstappen's future in the team looks bleak if they continue to underperform this way in the coming months. As per Marko, they need to make significant ground, and hand Verstappen a good enough car so that he can fight for Championship in the near future.

Max Verstappen racing at F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain - Source: Getty

"The concern is great," Marko said. "Improvements have to come in the near future so that he has a car with which he can win again. We have to create a basis with a car so that he can fight for the world championship."

Max Verstappen is currently in the P3 of the Drivers' Championship with 69 points. He is trailing Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri by eight and five points, respectively.

